B-Right RealEstate Ltd Summary

B-Right Real Estate Limited was originally incorporated on October 22, 2007 as a Private Limited Company in the name of Marshal Vinimay Private Limited. Subsequently, pursuant to a Special Resolution of the Shareholders passed in the Annual General Meeting held on September 25, 2019, the Company was converted from a Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company and consequently, name of the Company changed to Marshal Vinimay Limited. Subsequently, Companys name was again changed to B-Right Real Estate Limited by passing of Resolution on August 28, 2020 and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation consequent to name change was issued on September 25, 2020 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Companys current Promoters Blow Sales LLP & Cheerful Dealtrade LLP has taken over the Company in the year 2010.B-Right Real Estate is an integrated construction and real estate development company, focused primarily on construction and development of residential and commercial projects, in and around Mumbai. The Company has opted a business model whereby the company invests in its subsidiary LLP named B-Right Real Estate Ventures LLP and this LLP makes investment in various SPV (Special Purpose Vehicle) which is been incorporated for a particular project. Each Real estate project has own SPV and such SPV is closed upon completion of the project. The Company also operates on Development Management contracts where by it extends financials assistance for a particular Real Estate projects. The customer-centric business model focuses on designing and developing our branded products to address consumer needs across locations and price points. The Company has in-house capabilities to deliver a project from conceptualization to completion with fast turnaround time from acquisition to launch to completion, which focuses on de-risking and improving the return on investment. Its core competence lies in professionally managing the real estate value chain and attracting and retaining talent to maximize value creation. The Company streamline supply chain and construction processes to develop high quality products consistently and in a timely and cost-efficient manner. Apart from this, the design team uses customer insights to conceptualize and design products that are best suited for the respective locations and target a variety of customer groups. The construction management and procurement teams focus on realizing efficiencies in procurement, vendor selection and construction. The Company has demonstrated a prominent presence in execution of real estate projects and developed significant expertise and competencies in this field. The Company aim to leverage on strength and continue expansion into sector which will put the Company to desired growth trajectory. Since the year, the Company has demonstrated strong vision and ability to capitalize and identify real estate opportunity. Further, Company is currently focusing on opportunities to build a brand in real estate sector. The customers have been highly appreciative of the developmental activities carried out by the Company and the Promoter LLPs, particularly with regards to the speed of execution, flexibility and property management services.The Company outsource architectural and designing team which coordinates entire process of delivering a project from conceptualization to completion. While conceptualizing a project, the Company rely on a research-based approach for layout planning, unit size, fittings and interiors, and determining sales and marketing strategies. Depending on the level of competition, regulatory practices and consumer preferences, the Company alter development mix and product design to ensure that the products cater to customers across all income groups. The Company also regularly interact with customers to receive direct feedback on the quality of projects. The Company came up with an IPO of 28,99,200 Equity Shares by raising funds aggregating to Rs 44.35 Crore in June, 2022.