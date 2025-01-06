B-Right RealEstate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.68
1.17
1.93
5.41
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.11
-0.16
-0.46
Tax paid
-0.09
-0.32
-0.55
-1.88
Working capital
-0.89
0.65
-3.65
Other operating items
Operating
-0.38
1.39
-2.43
Capital expenditure
12.15
0
0.49
Free cash flow
11.76
1.4
-1.94
Equity raised
123.28
67.52
64.77
Investing
62.05
5.81
0
Financing
8.71
0.74
0.75
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
205.81
75.47
63.57
