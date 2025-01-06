iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B-Right RealEstate Ltd Cash Flow Statement

391.75
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B-Right RealEstate Ltd

B-Right Real FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.68

1.17

1.93

5.41

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.11

-0.16

-0.46

Tax paid

-0.09

-0.32

-0.55

-1.88

Working capital

-0.89

0.65

-3.65

Other operating items

Operating

-0.38

1.39

-2.43

Capital expenditure

12.15

0

0.49

Free cash flow

11.76

1.4

-1.94

Equity raised

123.28

67.52

64.77

Investing

62.05

5.81

0

Financing

8.71

0.74

0.75

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

205.81

75.47

63.57

B-Right Real : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR B-Right RealEstate Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.