B-Right RealEstate Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.33
10.33
0.93
0.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
129.29
126.89
90.08
88.94
Net Worth
139.62
137.22
91.01
89.87
Minority Interest
Debt
14.51
7.05
6.79
8.71
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.43
0.22
0.1
0
Total Liabilities
154.56
144.49
97.9
98.58
Fixed Assets
31.55
22.79
23.39
26.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
71.17
61.23
61.05
67.96
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.06
Networking Capital
50.29
60.25
12.3
3.71
Inventories
3.1
3.15
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
57.55
65.85
12.88
3.84
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.01
Creditor Days
5.24
Other Current Liabilities
-10.36
-8.75
-0.58
-0.12
Cash
1.56
0.22
1.14
0.42
Total Assets
154.57
144.49
97.88
98.57
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.