iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

B-Right RealEstate Ltd Balance Sheet

394.45
(4.99%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR B-Right RealEstate Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.33

10.33

0.93

0.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

129.29

126.89

90.08

88.94

Net Worth

139.62

137.22

91.01

89.87

Minority Interest

Debt

14.51

7.05

6.79

8.71

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.43

0.22

0.1

0

Total Liabilities

154.56

144.49

97.9

98.58

Fixed Assets

31.55

22.79

23.39

26.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

71.17

61.23

61.05

67.96

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0.06

Networking Capital

50.29

60.25

12.3

3.71

Inventories

3.1

3.15

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

57.55

65.85

12.88

3.84

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.01

Creditor Days

5.24

Other Current Liabilities

-10.36

-8.75

-0.58

-0.12

Cash

1.56

0.22

1.14

0.42

Total Assets

154.57

144.49

97.88

98.57

B-Right Real : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR B-Right RealEstate Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.