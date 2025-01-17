Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-10.7
Op profit growth
-119.65
EBIT growth
-43.27
Net profit growth
-31.35
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
-13.98
63.53
EBIT margin
181.73
286.08
Net profit margin
155.19
201.87
RoCE
0.6
RoNW
0.23
RoA
0.12
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
6.29
13.76
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
5.47
11.74
Book value per share
966.73
560.09
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-14.36
-27.56
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
19.4
Inventory days
51,513.42
Creditor days
-212.85
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-621.36
-121.71
Net debt / equity
0.27
2.06
Net debt / op. profit
-472.05
272.49
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
0
0
Employee costs
-66.07
-16.16
Other costs
-47.91
-20.29
