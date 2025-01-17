iifl-logo-icon 1
B-Right RealEstate Ltd Key Ratios

419
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-10.7

Op profit growth

-119.65

EBIT growth

-43.27

Net profit growth

-31.35

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

-13.98

63.53

EBIT margin

181.73

286.08

Net profit margin

155.19

201.87

RoCE

0.6

RoNW

0.23

RoA

0.12

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

6.29

13.76

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

5.47

11.74

Book value per share

966.73

560.09

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-14.36

-27.56

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

19.4

Inventory days

51,513.42

Creditor days

-212.85

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-621.36

-121.71

Net debt / equity

0.27

2.06

Net debt / op. profit

-472.05

272.49

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

0

0

Employee costs

-66.07

-16.16

Other costs

-47.91

-20.29

