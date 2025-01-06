iifl-logo-icon 1
B-Right RealEstate Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

391.75
(-4.98%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

0.69

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.15

-0.02

0

-0.35

As % of sales

21.62

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.16

-0.06

-0.29

-0.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

23.05

0

0

0

Operating profit

0.38

-0.08

-0.29

-0.82

OPM

55.31

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.07

-0.11

-0.16

-0.46

Interest expense

0

0

-0.05

-0.04

Other income

0.37

1.38

2.44

6.74

Profit before tax

0.68

1.17

1.93

5.41

Taxes

-0.09

-0.32

-0.55

-1.88

Tax rate

-14.28

-27.57

-28.76

-34.86

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.58

0.85

1.37

3.52

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.58

0.85

1.37

3.52

yoy growth (%)

-31.6

-37.9

-60.96

NPM

84

0

0

0

