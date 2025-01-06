Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0.69
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.15
-0.02
0
-0.35
As % of sales
21.62
0
0
0
Other costs
-0.16
-0.06
-0.29
-0.46
As % of sales (Other Cost)
23.05
0
0
0
Operating profit
0.38
-0.08
-0.29
-0.82
OPM
55.31
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.07
-0.11
-0.16
-0.46
Interest expense
0
0
-0.05
-0.04
Other income
0.37
1.38
2.44
6.74
Profit before tax
0.68
1.17
1.93
5.41
Taxes
-0.09
-0.32
-0.55
-1.88
Tax rate
-14.28
-27.57
-28.76
-34.86
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.58
0.85
1.37
3.52
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.58
0.85
1.37
3.52
yoy growth (%)
-31.6
-37.9
-60.96
NPM
84
0
0
0
