B-Right Realestate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 04/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve contents of circular or circular in the form of advertisement (DPT-1) for inviting Fixed Deposit as per the Companies Act 2013. B-Right Realestate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/01/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve In continuation with our letter dated December 28th, 2024 regarding intimation of date of Board Meeting, which was originally scheduled to be held on today, January 04, 2025 to approve the items/ matters as outlined in the said board meeting intimation, we hereby inform you that due to unavoidable circumstances, the said meeting of the Board of Directors of B-Right Realestate Limited (The Company) has been postponed and re-scheduled to Friday, January 10, 2025 with the following agenda. 1. To approve contents of circular or circular in the form of advertisement (DPT-1) for inviting Fixed Deposit as per the Companies Act, 2013. 2. Any Other matter with the permission of the Chairman. This is for your information and record. Kindly take the above information on your record. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.01.2025) Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, 10th January 2025 To approve 1. Pursuant to Provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and other applicable provisions and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 the Board has approved contents of Circulation or Circular in the form of advertisement (DPT-1) for inviting Fixed Deposits. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.01.2025)

B-Right Realestate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To Consider Un-Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the half year ended on September 30 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Financial Result for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

B-Right Realestate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. appointment of Mr. Nishikant Shimpi for the post of CEO of the company. https://www.linkedin.com/in/nishikant-shimpi-b7207110/ 2. appointment of Mr. Anand Chirania for the post of CFO of the Company. https://www.linkedin.com/in/anand-chirania-14ab987/ 3. change in role of Existing CFO Ms. Jinal Mukeshkumar Mehta as Head Accounts & Compliance as she ceases from the position of CFO. Change in Key Managerial Personnel Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 14th October 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 14.10.2024)

B-Right Realestate Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Directors Report and Secretarial Audit Report alongwith annexure for the year ended 31st March 2024. 2. the Re-appointment of M/s. Rinkesh Gala & Associates Practicing Company Secretary as the Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-25. 3. To appoint M/s. Rinkesh Gala & Associates Company Secretary as a Scrutinizer to as-certain voting process of 17th Annual General Meeting. 4. the appointment of Statutory Auditor of the Company. 5. the draft notice of 17th Annual General Meeting (AGM) and to decide the date time and venue of the AGM. 6.To accept & Invite fixed deposits from Members and the Public subject to the approval of the members of the company. 7.Any other matter with the permission of the Chairman. Outcome of The Board Meeting Held on 28th August 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.08.2024)

