Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

1. Opinion

We have audited the Separate nancial statements (also known as Standalone Financial Statements) of Baba Arts Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Statement of Pro t and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of a airs ( nancial position) of the Company as at 31st March 2024, and its pro t ( nancial performance including Other Comprehensive Income), the Changes in Equity and its Cash Flows for the year ended on that date.

2. Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) speci ed under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have ful lled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements.

3. Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most signi cance in our audit of the nancial statements of the current year. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the nancial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

S No Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit 1 Evaluation of Provisions and Contingent Liabilities w.r.t. litigations and claims Our audit procedures included: The Company has material uncertain positions including matters under dispute which involves signi cant judgment to determine the possible outcome of these disputes. Refer Note No. 26 of the Financial Statements We obtained details of completed tax assessments and demands for the year ended March 31, 2024 from management. We discussed with appropriate senior management and evaluated managements underlying key assumptions in estimating the tax provisions and; Assessed managements estimate to the possible outcome of the disputed cases.

4. Information Other than the Standalone Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Management Discussion and Analysis, Report on Corporate Governance, but does not include the Standalone Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

6. Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the nancial position, nancial performance including other comprehensive income, Changes in Equity and Cash Flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for reventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal nancial controls, that were operating e ectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is responsible for overseeing the Companys nancial reporting process.

7. Auditors Responsibility for the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to in uence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Standalone nancial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is su cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion, The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal nancial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(I) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal nancial controls with reference to nancial statements in place and the operating e ectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast signi cant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and signi cant audit ndings, including any signi cant de ciencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most signi cance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest bene ts of such communication.

8. Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters speci ed in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Pro t and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS speci ed under section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors are disquali ed as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal nancial controls with reference to standalone nancial statements of the Company and the operating e ectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodi ed opinion on the adequacy and operating e ectiveness of the Companys internal nancial controls with reference to standalone nancial statements.

g) As required by section 197(16) of the Act, based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid and provided for remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its nancial position in its Standalone Financial Statements Refer Note 25 to the Standalone Financial Statements;

ii. The Company has no long-term contracts including derivative contracts; and

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) As represented to us by the management and to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities (Intermediaries"), with the understanding whether recorded in writing or otherwise that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries;

(b) As represented to us by the management and to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identi ed in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Bene ciaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Bene ciaries; and

(c) Based on such audit procedures, we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that causes us to believe that the above representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

The Company has not paid any dividend during the year under audit and hence Section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable.

v. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used accounting software viz. Tally ERP9 for maintaining its books of account which has a inbuilt feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

For M M Nissim & Co LLP Firm Reg.No.107122W / W100672

Hiren P. Muni Partner

Mem.No. 142067 UDIN: 24142067BKHJBL2317 Place: Mumbai

st

Date: 21 May 2024

ANNEXURE"A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BABA ARTS LIMITED

(i) (a) A. The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

B. The Company does not hold any intangible assets as on balance sheet date or during the year.

(b) The Property, Plant and Equipment were physically veri ed during the year by the Management which, in our opinion, is at reasonable intervals. No material discrepancies were noticed on such veri cation.

(c) Based on our examination of the registered sale deed / transfer deed / conveyance deed / property tax paid documents (which evidences title) provided to us, we report that, the title in respect of self constructed buildings and title deeds of all other immovable properties, (other than immovable properties where the Company is the lessee and where the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the Company) disclosed in the nancial statements included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

(d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment during the year.

(e) As per the explanation and information given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at 31st March 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Act, 1988, as amended and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company is in the business of making Films, Web Series and Audio/ Video Songs as well as trading of Intellectual Property Rights and accordingly, does not hold any inventory (.i.e. goods). Therefore, the Para 3(ii) of the order relating to physical veri cation of Inventories is not applicable.

(b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crore, in aggregate, at any points of time during the year, from banks or nancial Institutions on the basis of security of current assets and hence reporting under Clause 3(ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(iii) The Company has not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security and granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, rms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties during the year. Hence reporting under clause (iii) of the order is not applicable.

(iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not granted any loans or provided any guarantee or security or made investment as speci ed under Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 as amended. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) In our opinion and, and according the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures Central Government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act, for any of the activities of the company.

(vii) The Company does not have liability in respect of Service tax, Duty of excise, Sales tax and Value added tax during the year since e ective 1st July, 2017, these statutory dues has been subsumed into GST.

(a) The Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including Goods and Service Tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, duty of customs, cess and any other statutory dues with appropriate authorities, where applicable. There are no undisputed amounts payable in respect of such statutory dues which have remained outstanding as at 31st March, 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) According to the records of the Company, the statutory dues referred to in sub-clause (a) above which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of any dispute, are as follows:

Act under which demand is raised Particulars Financial Year Demand Outstanding (Rs.) Authority with which pending Maharashtra Value Added Tax Sales Tax 2013-14 2,853 Commissioner of Sales Tax Service Tax Act Sales Tax 2011-15 7,64,70,058 Appeal before CESTAT

(viii) There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that were surrendered or disclosed as income in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) during the year.

(ix) (a) The Company has not taken any loan or other borrowings from any lender. Hence reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or nancial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year and hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

(d) On an overall examination of the nancial statements of the Company, the Company has not raised any funds on short-term basis have, hence clause 3(ix)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(e) The Company did not have any subsidiary or joint venture during the year. The Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligation of its associates.

(f) The Company did not have any subsidiary or associate Company or joint venture during the year. Accordingly, reporting on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any moneys by way of Initial public o er or further public o er (Including debt instruments), during the year and hence reporting under Clause (x) (a) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of share or fully convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year and accordingly provisions of clause (x)(b) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or any material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

(b) To the best of our knowledge, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been led in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year.

(c) As represented to us by the management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and accordingly provisions of clause (xii)of Para 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) On the basis of our examination and according to the information and explanations given to us, we report that all the transaction with the related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, and the details have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements in Note 30 as required by the applicable Indian Accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non -cash transactions with directors or persons connected with the directors and hence provisions of Sec 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the company.

(xvi) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 and accordingly, provisions of clause (xvi)(a) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities and accordingly, provisions of clause (xvi)(b) of Para 3 of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as de ned in the Regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and accordingly the provisions of clause (xvi)(c) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) The group does not have any CIC as a part of the group and accordingly reporting under clause (xvi)(d) of Para 3 of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the Financial Year covered by our audit and in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

(xviii)There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the nancial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of nancial assets and payment of nancial liabilities, other information accompanying the nancial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Since the Company does not satisfy the conditions speci ed in the act, Section 135 of the act is not applicable. Accordingly, provisions of clause 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of para 3 of the order are not applicable to the Company.

For M M Nissim & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.107122W / W100672

Hiren P. Muni Partner

Mem.No.142067 UDIN: 24142067BKHJBL2317 Place: Mumbai

st

Date: 21 May 2024

"ANNEXURE B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF BABA ARTS LIMITED.

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS UNDER CLAUSE (I) OF SUB-SECTION 3 OF SECTION 143 OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("the Act")

1. OPINION

We have audited the internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of BABA ARTS LIMITED

("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and such internal nancial controls with reference to standalone nancial statements were operating e ectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal nancial control with reference to standalone nancial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

2. MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on the internal control over nancial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal nancial controls that were operating e ectively for ensuring the orderly and e cient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records and the timely preparation of reliable nancial information, as required under the Act.

3. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated e ectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating e ectiveness. Our audit of internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes obtaining an understanding of internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating e ectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the nancial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is su cient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal nancial controls system with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

4. MEANING OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

A Companys internal nancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of nancial reporting and the preparation of nancial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal nancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly re ect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of nancial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material e ect on the nancial statements.

5. INHERENT LIMITATIONS OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Because of the inherent limitations of internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal nancial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal nancial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

For M M Nissim & Co LLP

Chartered Accountants Firm Reg.No.107122W / W100672

Hiren P. Muni Partner

Mem.No.142067 UDIN: 24142067BKHJBL2317 Place: Mumbai

Date: 21 May 2024