Summary

Baba Arts Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Multimedia Limited), promoted by Shri Gordhan P. Tanwani and Ajhai Acharya was incorporated in March, 1999. The Production Company had produced 5 Films under the production banner, with its maiden production ISHQ released in 1997 followed by PYAAR TOH HONA HI THA IN 1998, DULHAN HUM LE JAYEGE IN 2000, TUMKO NA BHOOL PAYEGE IN 2002 & TARZAAN THE WONDER CAR in 2004. The Company is mainly in Cinematic and Television Content Production and Distribution, Trading in Intellectual Property Rights of Films and Post Production Activities. The company was established with a focus on the business areas of production of TV software/ programmes, multimedia-computer based tutorials (BDTs) and post-production facilities. The company had set up a studio in Mumbai to cater to the needs of production and post-production requirements of the film, television and web industries. The total project cost was Rs 12.57 cr. It was financed through equity of Rs 10.05 cr, a term loan from Bank of India amounting to Rs 2.50 cr and the balance Rs 0.02 cr is from the directors.Galaxy has produced its first music video for Magnasound (India) Ltd and it has been aired on MTV and Channel V. The entire rights for this music video has been sold to Magnasound (India) Ltd for a consideration Rs of 7 lakh.In association with Prime Focus Ltd, the company is producing a 52-episode serial titled Hotel Hindustan for Zee TV. The serial has been on air from 5th Mar. 2000. Galaxy has al

