Baba Arts Ltd Share Price

12.16
(-3.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:55:00 PM

  • Open12.98
  • Day's High12.98
  • 52 Wk High21.93
  • Prev. Close12.64
  • Day's Low12.01
  • 52 Wk Low 11.35
  • Turnover (lac)10.06
  • P/E29.4
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value4.96
  • EPS0.43
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.84
  • Div. Yield0
Baba Arts Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Entertainment

Open

12.98

Prev. Close

12.64

Turnover(Lac.)

10.06

Day's High

12.98

Day's Low

12.01

52 Week's High

21.93

52 Week's Low

11.35

Book Value

4.96

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

63.84

P/E

29.4

EPS

0.43

Divi. Yield

0

Baba Arts Ltd Corporate Action

24 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 May, 2024

arrow

10 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Baba Arts Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Baba Arts Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.68%

Non-Promoter- 25.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baba Arts Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.25

5.25

5.25

5.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.11

18.13

17.11

14.13

Net Worth

25.36

23.38

22.36

19.38

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.32

0.17

1.41

0.64

yoy growth (%)

7,353.68

-87.33

117.58

-91.74

Raw materials

-9.41

0

-0.54

-0.47

As % of sales

70.63

0

38.27

72.74

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.33

-0.28

-0.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.21

0.45

0.94

0.41

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.1

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.41

0

0.08

0

Working capital

2.26

0.15

-4.08

-8.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

7,353.68

-87.33

117.58

-91.74

Op profit growth

-438.81

480.64

-88.42

-10.6

EBIT growth

571.37

-49.92

126.54

429.54

Net profit growth

517.76

-44.62

631.82

155.43

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2011Mar-2010Mar-2009

Gross Sales

100.08

157.89

77.91

Excise Duty

0

0

0

Net Sales

100.08

157.89

77.91

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

Other Income

0.4

0.5

0.11

Baba Arts Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Sun TV Network Ltd

SUNTV

687.25

15.227,083.47398.172.44900.16281.7

PVR Inox Ltd

PVRINOX

1,302.75

012,793-12.401,532.7728.97

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd

ZEEL

125.6

18.8612,064.12307.30.81,871108.96

Saregama India Ltd

SAREGAMA

551.5

53.9610,644.4749.060.72213.4174.67

Tips Music Ltd

TIPSMUSIC

734.6

61.739,390.5148.160.8280.6115.57

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Baba Arts Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Sanjiv Hinduja

Independent Director

Santosh A Shah

Company Secretary

N H Mankad

Director

Malavika Acharya

Chairman & Managing Director

Nikhil Gordhan Tanwani

Independent Director

Hasmukh Shah

Director

Shekhar Mennon

Independent Director

Hemraj Chheda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Baba Arts Ltd

Summary

Baba Arts Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Multimedia Limited), promoted by Shri Gordhan P. Tanwani and Ajhai Acharya was incorporated in March, 1999. The Production Company had produced 5 Films under the production banner, with its maiden production ISHQ released in 1997 followed by PYAAR TOH HONA HI THA IN 1998, DULHAN HUM LE JAYEGE IN 2000, TUMKO NA BHOOL PAYEGE IN 2002 & TARZAAN THE WONDER CAR in 2004. The Company is mainly in Cinematic and Television Content Production and Distribution, Trading in Intellectual Property Rights of Films and Post Production Activities. The company was established with a focus on the business areas of production of TV software/ programmes, multimedia-computer based tutorials (BDTs) and post-production facilities. The company had set up a studio in Mumbai to cater to the needs of production and post-production requirements of the film, television and web industries. The total project cost was Rs 12.57 cr. It was financed through equity of Rs 10.05 cr, a term loan from Bank of India amounting to Rs 2.50 cr and the balance Rs 0.02 cr is from the directors.Galaxy has produced its first music video for Magnasound (India) Ltd and it has been aired on MTV and Channel V. The entire rights for this music video has been sold to Magnasound (India) Ltd for a consideration Rs of 7 lakh.In association with Prime Focus Ltd, the company is producing a 52-episode serial titled Hotel Hindustan for Zee TV. The serial has been on air from 5th Mar. 2000. Galaxy has al
Company FAQs

What is the Baba Arts Ltd share price today?

The Baba Arts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.16 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baba Arts Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baba Arts Ltd is ₹63.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baba Arts Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baba Arts Ltd is 29.4 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baba Arts Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baba Arts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baba Arts Ltd is ₹11.35 and ₹21.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Baba Arts Ltd?

Baba Arts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.88%, 3 Years at -9.41%, 1 Year at 0.64%, 6 Month at -4.75%, 3 Month at -7.13% and 1 Month at -13.60%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baba Arts Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baba Arts Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.32 %

