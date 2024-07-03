SectorEntertainment
Open₹12.98
Prev. Close₹12.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹10.06
Day's High₹12.98
Day's Low₹12.01
52 Week's High₹21.93
52 Week's Low₹11.35
Book Value₹4.96
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.84
P/E29.4
EPS0.43
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.25
5.25
5.25
5.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.11
18.13
17.11
14.13
Net Worth
25.36
23.38
22.36
19.38
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.32
0.17
1.41
0.64
yoy growth (%)
7,353.68
-87.33
117.58
-91.74
Raw materials
-9.41
0
-0.54
-0.47
As % of sales
70.63
0
38.27
72.74
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.33
-0.28
-0.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.21
0.45
0.94
0.41
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.1
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.41
0
0.08
0
Working capital
2.26
0.15
-4.08
-8.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
7,353.68
-87.33
117.58
-91.74
Op profit growth
-438.81
480.64
-88.42
-10.6
EBIT growth
571.37
-49.92
126.54
429.54
Net profit growth
517.76
-44.62
631.82
155.43
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Gross Sales
100.08
157.89
77.91
Excise Duty
0
0
0
Net Sales
100.08
157.89
77.91
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
Other Income
0.4
0.5
0.11
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Sun TV Network Ltd
SUNTV
687.25
|15.2
|27,083.47
|398.17
|2.44
|900.16
|281.7
PVR Inox Ltd
PVRINOX
1,302.75
|0
|12,793
|-12.4
|0
|1,532.7
|728.97
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd
ZEEL
125.6
|18.86
|12,064.12
|307.3
|0.8
|1,871
|108.96
Saregama India Ltd
SAREGAMA
551.5
|53.96
|10,644.47
|49.06
|0.72
|213.41
|74.67
Tips Music Ltd
TIPSMUSIC
734.6
|61.73
|9,390.51
|48.16
|0.82
|80.61
|15.57
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Sanjiv Hinduja
Independent Director
Santosh A Shah
Company Secretary
N H Mankad
Director
Malavika Acharya
Chairman & Managing Director
Nikhil Gordhan Tanwani
Independent Director
Hasmukh Shah
Director
Shekhar Mennon
Independent Director
Hemraj Chheda
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Baba Arts Ltd
Summary
Baba Arts Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Multimedia Limited), promoted by Shri Gordhan P. Tanwani and Ajhai Acharya was incorporated in March, 1999. The Production Company had produced 5 Films under the production banner, with its maiden production ISHQ released in 1997 followed by PYAAR TOH HONA HI THA IN 1998, DULHAN HUM LE JAYEGE IN 2000, TUMKO NA BHOOL PAYEGE IN 2002 & TARZAAN THE WONDER CAR in 2004. The Company is mainly in Cinematic and Television Content Production and Distribution, Trading in Intellectual Property Rights of Films and Post Production Activities. The company was established with a focus on the business areas of production of TV software/ programmes, multimedia-computer based tutorials (BDTs) and post-production facilities. The company had set up a studio in Mumbai to cater to the needs of production and post-production requirements of the film, television and web industries. The total project cost was Rs 12.57 cr. It was financed through equity of Rs 10.05 cr, a term loan from Bank of India amounting to Rs 2.50 cr and the balance Rs 0.02 cr is from the directors.Galaxy has produced its first music video for Magnasound (India) Ltd and it has been aired on MTV and Channel V. The entire rights for this music video has been sold to Magnasound (India) Ltd for a consideration Rs of 7 lakh.In association with Prime Focus Ltd, the company is producing a 52-episode serial titled Hotel Hindustan for Zee TV. The serial has been on air from 5th Mar. 2000. Galaxy has al
Read More
The Baba Arts Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.16 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baba Arts Ltd is ₹63.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Baba Arts Ltd is 29.4 and 2.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baba Arts Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baba Arts Ltd is ₹11.35 and ₹21.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Baba Arts Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.88%, 3 Years at -9.41%, 1 Year at 0.64%, 6 Month at -4.75%, 3 Month at -7.13% and 1 Month at -13.60%.
