Baba Arts Ltd AGM

11.76
(3.70%)
Jan 14, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Baba Arts CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM18 Sep 202424 May 2024
To convene the 25th Annual General Meeting ofthe Company (AGM) on Wednesday, the 18th September, 2024 at 11.30 a.m (IST)at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club, Activity Hall, Ground Floor, Juhu, Mumbai 400049. Pursuant to therequirements of Regulation 30-para A of Part A of schedule III of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed gist of proceedings of the 25th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on Wednesday the 18th September, 2024 at Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club, activity Hall Ground Floor, Opp: Juhu Bus Depot, Juhu-400049. The Meeting commenced at 11.30 a.m. and concluded at 12.25 p.m.(IST). Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 18.09.2024) Pursuant to Regulation 44 (3) of the Listing Regulations, please find enclosed Particulars of Attendance and mode of voting along with the details of results of Remote E-voting and voting during AGM Annexure A in respect of all resolutions as set out in the notice dated 21st May 2024, and also enclosed Scrutinizers Consolidated Report as Annexure B (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 19/09/2024)

