|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
13.32
0.17
1.41
0.64
yoy growth (%)
7,353.68
-87.33
117.58
-91.74
Raw materials
-9.41
0
-0.54
-0.47
As % of sales
70.63
0
38.27
72.74
Employee costs
-0.31
-0.33
-0.28
-0.22
As % of sales
2.4
185.41
20.33
34.3
Other costs
-1.51
-0.45
-0.68
-0.86
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.39
256.96
48.85
133.39
Operating profit
2.07
-0.61
-0.1
-0.91
OPM
15.56
-342.37
-7.46
-140.44
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.1
-0.12
Interest expense
0
-0.02
-0.01
0
Other income
1.19
1.13
1.16
1.46
Profit before tax
3.21
0.45
0.94
0.41
Taxes
-0.41
0
0.08
0
Tax rate
-12.9
-1.15
8.65
0.51
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.8
0.45
1.03
0.41
Exceptional items
0
0
-0.21
-0.3
Net profit
2.8
0.45
0.81
0.11
yoy growth (%)
517.76
-44.62
631.82
155.43
NPM
21.04
253.93
58.09
17.27
