Baba Arts Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.22
(0.74%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:53:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

13.32

0.17

1.41

0.64

yoy growth (%)

7,353.68

-87.33

117.58

-91.74

Raw materials

-9.41

0

-0.54

-0.47

As % of sales

70.63

0

38.27

72.74

Employee costs

-0.31

-0.33

-0.28

-0.22

As % of sales

2.4

185.41

20.33

34.3

Other costs

-1.51

-0.45

-0.68

-0.86

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.39

256.96

48.85

133.39

Operating profit

2.07

-0.61

-0.1

-0.91

OPM

15.56

-342.37

-7.46

-140.44

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.1

-0.12

Interest expense

0

-0.02

-0.01

0

Other income

1.19

1.13

1.16

1.46

Profit before tax

3.21

0.45

0.94

0.41

Taxes

-0.41

0

0.08

0

Tax rate

-12.9

-1.15

8.65

0.51

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.8

0.45

1.03

0.41

Exceptional items

0

0

-0.21

-0.3

Net profit

2.8

0.45

0.81

0.11

yoy growth (%)

517.76

-44.62

631.82

155.43

NPM

21.04

253.93

58.09

17.27

