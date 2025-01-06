iifl-logo-icon 1
Baba Arts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.13
(-4.03%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:43:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

3.21

0.45

0.94

0.41

Depreciation

-0.04

-0.03

-0.1

-0.12

Tax paid

-0.41

0

0.08

0

Working capital

2.26

0.15

-4.08

-8.02

Other operating items

Operating

5.01

0.56

-3.14

-7.73

Capital expenditure

0.05

-0.05

0

-9.26

Free cash flow

5.06

0.51

-3.14

-16.99

Equity raised

22.64

22.43

24.73

33.33

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

27.71

22.95

21.58

16.34

