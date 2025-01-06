Baba Arts Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
3.21
0.45
0.94
0.41
Depreciation
-0.04
-0.03
-0.1
-0.12
Tax paid
-0.41
0
0.08
0
Working capital
2.26
0.15
-4.08
-8.02
Other operating items
Operating
5.01
0.56
-3.14
-7.73
Capital expenditure
0.05
-0.05
0
-9.26
Free cash flow
5.06
0.51
-3.14
-16.99
Equity raised
22.64
22.43
24.73
33.33
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
27.71
22.95
21.58
16.34
