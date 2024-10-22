Board Meeting 22 Oct 2024 10 Oct 2024

BABA ARTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday the 22nd October 2024 at 3.00 p.m. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company at B1 & B4 Baba House M.V. Road Andheri (East) Mumbai-400093 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year Ended 30th September 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our communication dated 26th September 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company which was closed from 1st October2024 in pursuance of Companys Insider Trading Policy shall remain closed till 24th October 2024 (both days inclusive) i.e till 48 hours after declaration of financial results of the Company in the afore stated Board Meeting. we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Tuesday the 22nd October, 2024 which commenced at 3.00 p.m. and concluded at 4.35 p.m. interalia, have approved the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Half Year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Change in designation of Mr. Nikhil G. Tanwani (DIN 01995127) from Whole Time Director to Chairman & Managing Director of the Company, with effect from 1st November, 2024 for the remaining period of his tenure of directorship i.e. upto 31st May, 2027, subject to approval of Members through Postal Ballot. The Postal Ballot Notice will be shared in due course of time. 3. Resignation of Mr. Gordhan P. Tanwani as Chairman & Managing Director of the Company with effect from closure of from the close of business hours on 31st October, 2024, due to Age & Health issues. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

BABA ARTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 we have to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of our Company will be held on Tuesday the 13th August 2024 at 1.30 p.m. at the Registered Office of the Company at B1 & B4 Baba House M.V. Road Andheri (East) Mumbai-400093 inter alia to transact the following business: 1. To consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter Ended 30th June 2024. Further as intimated earlier vide our communication dated 27th June 2024 the Trading Window for dealing in Equity Shares of the Company which was closed from 1st July2024 in pursuance of Companys Insider Trading Policy shall remain closed till 15th August 2024 (both days inclusive) i.e till 48 hours after declaration of financial results of the Company in the afore stated Board Meeting. Pursuant to the requirements of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Tuesday the 13th August, 2024 which commenced at 1.30 p.m. and concluded at 3.35 p.m. interalia, have approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. As required under Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a copy of Un-Audited Financial Results along with copy of Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditor of the Company is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 10 May 2024

BABA ARTS LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year Ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of LODR, we have to inform you that the Board of Directors of our Company in its meeting held on Tuesday the 21/05/2024 which commenced at 1.30 p.m. and concluded at 4.35 p.m. interalia, have approved the following: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ended 31/03/2024 2. Statement of Assets and Liabilities for the year ended on 31/03/2024 3. Appointment of M/s SCA & Associates, as the Internal Auditors of the Company for the F.Y.2024-25. 4. Appointment of M/s Dholakia & Associates LLP, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the F.Y. 2024-25. 5. Directors Report with Annexures for the Year ended 31/03/2024 6. Recommended re-appointment of Mr. Gordhan P. Tanwani who retires by rotation as Director at the ensuing 25th AGM of the Company. 7. To convene the 25th AGM on Wednesday, the 18/09/2024 at 11.30 a.m (IST)at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana Club, Activity Hall, Ground Floor, Juhu, Mumbai 400049 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/05/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024