Baba Arts Ltd Summary

Baba Arts Ltd (Formerly known Galaxy Multimedia Limited), promoted by Shri Gordhan P. Tanwani and Ajhai Acharya was incorporated in March, 1999. The Production Company had produced 5 Films under the production banner, with its maiden production ISHQ released in 1997 followed by PYAAR TOH HONA HI THA IN 1998, DULHAN HUM LE JAYEGE IN 2000, TUMKO NA BHOOL PAYEGE IN 2002 & TARZAAN THE WONDER CAR in 2004. The Company is mainly in Cinematic and Television Content Production and Distribution, Trading in Intellectual Property Rights of Films and Post Production Activities. The company was established with a focus on the business areas of production of TV software/ programmes, multimedia-computer based tutorials (BDTs) and post-production facilities. The company had set up a studio in Mumbai to cater to the needs of production and post-production requirements of the film, television and web industries. The total project cost was Rs 12.57 cr. It was financed through equity of Rs 10.05 cr, a term loan from Bank of India amounting to Rs 2.50 cr and the balance Rs 0.02 cr is from the directors.Galaxy has produced its first music video for Magnasound (India) Ltd and it has been aired on MTV and Channel V. The entire rights for this music video has been sold to Magnasound (India) Ltd for a consideration Rs of 7 lakh.In association with Prime Focus Ltd, the company is producing a 52-episode serial titled Hotel Hindustan for Zee TV. The serial has been on air from 5th Mar. 2000. Galaxy has also entered into an agreement with a leading company for development of CBTs (computer based tutorials).A mega serial Manzilen Aur Bhi Hain was produced and it has been telecasted in Sahara T V from 1st August,2001.It has also bagged the compositing and animation work of the Mega TV Serial Sai Baba,Audio Mixing & Dubbing for the film Aashiq.The company set up a fully integrated multimedia studio comprising of various suites to cater to the needs of production in TV industry.During the year 2002, the flagship serial of the company Wlanzilen Aur Bhi Main, was telecast on SAHARA TV. On 28th August, 2003 the erstwhile Company, Galaxy Multimedia Ltd. was taken over by Mr. Gordhan P. Tanwani the Proprietor of Baba Films, a producer who has been associated with the Entertainment Industry since 1995 and was renamed as Baba Arts Ltd. Under the Leadership of the New Management, with the intention of steering the Company forward, certain steps were taken such as improving the existing technology in the studios and certain new ventures were carried out such as commencing trading in satellite rights; commencement of home entertainment and commencement of production of Tamil, Telugu and Hindi movies. In the meantime, First Hindi feature film produced under the banner of BABA FILMS Division of the Company Life Mein Kabhie Kabhiee was released in April, 2007; a Tamil film in 2006 by the name of NENJIRUKKUM VARAI and Bhojpuri Movie by the name of VIJAY BIHARI MAFIA; Baba Arts Limited ventured into Film Distribution and distributed two Hindi Movies one being DE DANA DAN in 2009 on a Pan-India Basis and had Exclusive World Rights for DIL TOH BACCHA HAI JI which released in 2011, vewntured into TV Serials and has been one of the producers for SAVDHAAN INDIA: INDIA FIGHTS BACK. The Company also created films for todays children which include My Friend Ganesha 2 which released in 2008, My Friend Ganesha 3 which released in 2010.The Company allotted 6,00,000 equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for cash, resulting an increase in paid up share capital by Rs. 24,00,000 and accordingly, the said Shares got listed on Bombay Stock Exchange Ltd. effective from 30th January, 2008.Under the Division of Baba Films, the Company is also producing an Untitled Film; which will be directed by Prabhudeva starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Yami Gautam and introducing Miss India 2010 Manasvi Mamgai; it is scheduled to get into production in July 2013 and release in the first half of 2014.