To,

The Members,

Baba Arts Limited

Your Companys Board of Directors ("Board") is pleased to present the Twenty Fifth Annual Report of Baba Arts Limited

st

("Company") for the nancial year ended 31 March, 2024.

In Compliance with the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, (including any statutory modi cation(s) or re-enactment(s) thereof, for time being in force) ("the Act") and the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ("Listing Regulations"), this report covers the nancial results and other

st st

developments during the nancial year ended 31 March, 2024 and up to the date of Board Meeting held on 21 May, 2024 to approve this report, in respect of Baba Arts Limited.

FINANCIAL RESULTS

(Rs. in Lakhs)

Particulars March 31, 2024 March 31, 2023 As per IND AS Revenue from Operations 1146.18 278.75 Other Income 101.65 103.78 Total Income 1247.83 382.53 Total Expenditure 975.51 249.29 Pro t Before Tax 272.32 133.24 Less: Tax Expenses Current Tax 68.30 36.03 Prior Period Taxes 7.75 (5.44) Deferred Tax (1.15) 0.44 Net Pro t /(Loss) for the Year 197.42 102.21

DIVIDEND

In order to strengthen the reserves of the Company, your directors consider it prudent to plough back the pro ts and not to recommend any dividend for the nancial year 2023-24.

REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the year under review, Income from Operations was Rs.1146.18 Lakhs as compared to Rs.278.75 Lakhs in the previous year. The operating pro t during the year was higher at Rs.272.32 Lakhs as against Rs.133.24 Lakhs in the previous year. After providing for current tax of Rs.68.30 Lakhs (previous year Rs.36.03 Lakhs), recognition of Deferred Tax Assets of Rs.1.15 Lakhs (previous year Deferred Tax Liability of Rs.0.44 Lakhs), and Prior Tax adjustments of Rs.7.75 Lakhs (previous year Rs. (5.44) Lakhs), the net pro t after tax for the year of Rs.197.42 Lakhs vis-a-vis Rs.102.21 Lakhs in the previous year.

Other Comprehensive Income for the year was Rs.0.85 Lakhs (previous year Other Comprehensive Expense Rs.0.70 Lakhs) and Total Comprehensive Income for the year was Rs.198.26 Lakhs compared to Rs.101.51 Lakhs in the previous year.

TRANSFER TO RESERVES

Your directors have proposed not to transfer any amount to reserves.

CHANGES IN NATURE OF BUSINESS, IF ANY

During the year under review there was no change in nature of business.

MATERIAL CHANGES BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR AND THE DATE OF THIS REPORT

There have been no material changes and commitments, a ecting the nancial position of the Company, which have occurred between the end of the nancial year of the Company to which the nancial statements relate and the date of signing of this report.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

DIRECTORS

Mr. Santosh A. Shah (DIN 01259840) and Mr. Sanjiv L. Hinduja (DIN 00040858) have completed their two consecutive terms of their appointment and they retired as Independent Directors of the Company w.e.f. close of business hours on

st

31 March, 2024.

The Board of Directors has placed on record its deep appreciation of valuable guidance provided by them during their very long tenure on the Board.

During the year, on the recommendation of the Nomination Remuneration Committee and pursuant to Special Resolution passed by the members of the Company only through Postal Ballot E-Voting, Mr. Hasmukh Shah (DIN 00150891), Mr. Shekhar Mennon (DIN 02262964) and Mr. Hemraj Chheda (DIN 00113766) were appointed as

st

Independent Directors of the Company for a rst term of ve consecutive years with e ect from 1 April, 2024.

Re-appointment of Director retiring by rotation:

In terms of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mr. Gordhan P. Tanwani (DIN 00040942), Managing Director, retires by rotation at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting and is eligible for re-appointment. Mr. Gordhan P. Tanwani has con rmed that he is not disquali ed for appointment as director under Section 164 of the Act and has o ered himself for reappointment.

The necessary resolution for re-appointment of Mr. Gordhan P. Tanwani forms part of the notice convening the

th th th

25 Annual General Meeting ("25 AGM") scheduled to be held on Wednesday, the 18 September, 2024.

A brief resume of Mr. Gordhan P. Tanwani along with the nature of his expertise, shareholding in your Company and other

th

details as stipulated under Regulation 36(3) of the Listing Regulations is given in the notice convening the 25 AGM.

KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

Mr. Gordhan P. Tanwani, Chairman & Managing Director, Mr. Nikhil G. Tanwani, Whole Time Director, Mr. Ajay D. Acharya, Chief Financial O cer and Mr. Naishadh H. Mankad, Company Secretary & Compliance O cer continue to be Key Managerial Personnel (KMP) of the Company in compliance with the requirements of Section 203 of the Companies Act, 2013.

INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

As on 31 March, 2024, Mr. Santosh A. Shah and Mr. Sanjiv L. Hinduja were independent directors of the Company and

they ceased to be independent directors w.e.f. close of business hours on 31 March, 2024 consequent upon completion of their second consecutive term of 5 years.

The members of the Company have appointed Mr. Hasmukh Shah (DIN 00150891), Mr. Shekhar Mennon (DIN02262964) and Mr. Hemraj Chheda (DIN 00113766) as independent directors w.e.f. 1 April, 2024 for the rst term of 5 years and they are not liable to retire by rotation.

Pursuant to Section 149(7) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Company has received declarations from all independent directors con rming that they meet the criteria of independence as prescribed under Section 149(6) of the Act and Regulation 16(1)(b) of the Listing Regulations and are independent of the management.

In terms of Regulation 25(8) of the Listing Regulations, the independent directors have con rmed that they are not aware of any circumstance or situation, which exist or may be reasonably anticipated, that could impair or impact their ability to discharge their duties with an objective independent judgement and without any external in uence. The board of directors of the Company has taken on record the declaration and con rmation submitted by the independent directors after undertaking due assessment of the veracity of the same.

The board is of the opinion that the independent directors of the Company possess requisite quali cations, experience and expertise in the elds of Legal, Accounts and Finance, Governance etc. and that they hold highest standards of integrity.

The independent directors of the Company have con rmed that they have enrolled themselves in the Independent Directors Databank maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate A airs (IICA) in terms of Section 150 of the Act read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Appointment & Quali cation of Directors) Rules, 2014. Except Mr. Hasmukh Shah all other independent directors are exempt from the requirement to undertake the online pro ciency self-assessment test conducted by IICA. Mr. Hasmukh Shah shall undertake the online pro ciency self-assessment test conducted by IICA within 2 years from the date of his enrollment in the Independent Directors Databank with IICA.

FAMILIARISATION PROGRAMME

The Company has put in place an induction and familiarization programme for all its directors including independent directors so as to acquaint themselves with the nature of the industry in which the Company operates. The directors are periodically advised about the changes e ected in the Corporate Laws, Listing Regulations, Taxation Laws and other statutes applicable to the Company, with regard to their roles, rights and responsibilities as director of the Company. The familiarization programme for independent directors is uploaded on the web site of the Company in terms of the provisions of Regulation 46(2)(I) of the Listing Regulations.

ANNUAL EVALUATION OF BOARD

Pursuant to Regulation 17 of the Listing Regulations read with Section 134 (3)(p) of the Companies Act, 2013 and The Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, annual evaluation of the performance of the board, its committees and of individual directors has been made during the year under review. To facilitate the evaluation process, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee of the board has laid down the evaluation criteria for the performance of Executive/Non-Executive / Independent Directors through a board e ectiveness survey. A questionnaire of the survey is designed with the objective of reviewing the functioning and e ectiveness of the board. Each board member (other than the director being evaluated) is requested to evaluate the e ectiveness of the members of the board on the basis of information ow, decision making of the directors, relationship to stakeholders, Company performance, Company strategy, and the e ectiveness of the whole board and its various committees on a scale of one to ve.

Evaluation of independent directors is done on the basis of their role in governance, control and guidance and more particularly their performance in the following areas:

Their contribution towards monitoring the Companys corporate governance practice

Their participation in formulating business strategies and

Their participation in board and committee meetings and generally ful lling their obligations and duciary responsibilities as directors of the Company.

BOARD AND COMMITTEES

NUMBER OF MEETINGS OF BOARD

The board met four times during the year, details of which are given in the Corporate Governance Report that forms part of this annual report. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the limit prescribed under the Act and the Listing Regulations.

COMMITTEES OF BOARD

st

As on 31 March, 2024 the board had 3 (Three) Committees - the Audit Committee, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee and the Stakeholders Relationship Committee.

A detailed note on the composition of board and its committees and the number of meetings held and attendance of directors at such meetings is provided in the Corporate Governance Report, which forms part of the Annual Report.

POLICY ON DIRECTORS APPOINTMENT & REMUNERATION

The Companys Policy on Appointment of Directors & Remuneration is available on the Website of the Company https://babaartslimited.com/wp-content/uploads/13.-Nomination-and-Remuneration-Policy-NHM.pdf.

The Policy on Remuneration and other matters provided in Section 178(3) of the Act has been disclosed in the Corporate Governance Report, which is a part of this report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Board of Directors of your Company periodically assesses the risk in the internal and external business environment and takes necessary steps to mitigate the said risks. The Company has an adequate risk management plan in place which is reviewed at regular intervals by the Board.

VIGIL MECHANISM /WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY

The Company has adopted a Whistle Blower Policy, to provide a formal vigil mechanism to the directors and employees to report their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct or Ethics Policy. The policy provides for adequate safeguards against victimization of employees who avail of the mechanism and also provides for direct access to the Chairperson of the audit committee. It is a rmed that no personnel of the Company have been denied access to the audit committee.

The Companys Whistle Blower Policy is available on the Website of the Company https://babaartslimited.com/wp-content/uploads/6.Whistle-Blower-Policy.pdf

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO: The details of conservation of energy, technology absorption, foreign exchange earnings and outgo are as follows:

(A) Conservation of energy:

Sr. No. Particulars Details I the steps taken or impact on conservation of energy Your Companys activities do not require substantial energy consumption. However, the Company continues to lay emphasis on reducing energy consumption by constantly monitoring the consumption and taking steps to reduce wasteful use of energy. Employees are trained to switch o computers, air conditioners and lights when not required. II the steps taken by the company for utilizing alternate sources of energy. Not applicable, in view of comments in clause (i) III the capital investment on energy conservation equipments Not applicable, in view of comments in clause (i)

(B) Technology absorption:

Sr. No. Particulars Details I the e ort made towards technology absorption The Company does not have any imported technology. II the bene ts derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution N.A. III in case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the nancial year) N.A. a) the details of technology imported b) the year of import; c) whether the technology has been fully absorbed d) if not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof IV the expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil

(C) Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo:

Foreign Exchange Earning during the year was Rs. 27.24 Lakhs (Previous Year Rs. 70.52 Lakhs) and Foreign Exchange outgo during the year under review was Rs. Nil (Previous Year Rs.6.03 Lakhs)

Export E orts

The Company is engaged in providing post production services to entertainment industry in its post production studio and creating content for Television and Digital Media where there is not much scope for exports. However, the Company has earned some export income by way of share of advertisement revenue through monetization of content on various digital channels like You Tube, Facebook etc.

DETAILS OF SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS OR TRIBUNALS IMPACTING THE GOING CONCERN STATUS AND COMPANYS OPERATIONS IN FUTURE

There were no orders passed by regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and Companys operations in future.

DETAILS IN RESPECT OF ADEQUECY OF INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS WITH REFERENCE TO THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS:

The Company has in place adequate internal nancial controls with reference to nancial statements.

The Internal Auditors continuously monitor the e ciency of the internal controls/compliance with the objective of providing to audit committee and the board of directors, an independent, objective and reasonable assurance of the adequacy and e ectiveness of the organizations risk management, control and governance processes. This system of internal control facilitates e ective compliance of Section 138 of the Act and the Listing Regulations.

During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weakness in the design or operation was observed.

MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

Maintenance of Cost Records as speci ed by the Central Government under Section 148(1) of the Act, is not applicable to the Company.

AUDITORS

Statutory Auditor

M/s. M M Nissim & Co LLP are the Statutory Auditors of the Company who were appointed for a period of ve years in

rd th

the 23 Annual General Meeting held on 20 September, 2022 and they hold o ce up to the conclusion of the

th

28 Annual General Meeting of the Company without any further rati cation by the shareholders of the Company. M/s. M M Nissim & Co LLP, have con rmed that they are not disquali ed to hold the o ce of the Statutory Auditor.

There are no quali cations, reservations or adverse remarks made by M/s. M M Nissim & Co LLP, Statutory Auditors,

st

in their report for the Financial Year ended 31 March, 2024.

Pursuant to provisions of Section 143(12) of the Act, the Statutory Auditors have not reported any incident of fraud to the Audit Committee of the Company during the year under review.

Internal Auditor

Pursuant to Section 138 of the Act, the Board of Directors of the Company has appointed M/s. SCA & Associates, Chartered Accountants as the internal auditors of the Company for the nancial year 2024-25.

The audit committee of board of directors in consultation with the Internal Auditor formulates the scope, functioning, periodicity and methodology for conducting the Internal Audit.

ANNUAL RETURN

The Annual Return of the Company is placed on the Companys Website https://babaartslimited.com/wp-content/uploads/Form_MGT_7_BAL_2024.pdf

st

An extract of the Annual Return as on 31 March, 2024, is attached in Annexure I to this report.

SECRETARIAL AUDITOR AND SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

Pursuant to the provisions of Section 204 of the Act and the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, the Company, with approval of board, appointed M/s Dholakia & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries in whole time practice to undertake the Secretarial Audit of the Company for the nancial year 2023-24. The detailed report on Secretarial Audit is appended as an Annexure II to this report. There is no quali cation, reservation or adverse remarks given by Secretarial Auditors of the Company.

st

The board at its meeting held on 21 May, 2024 has appointed M/s Dholakia & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries in whole time practice for conducting Secretarial Audit of the Company for the nancial year 2024-25.

Annual Secretarial Compliance Report

Even though the provisions of Regulation 24A of the Listing Regulations are not applicable to the Company, the Company has voluntarily opted to undertake Secretarial Compliance Audit during the year 2023-24. The annual secretarial compliance report duly signed by Mr. Nrupang B. Dholakia, (ICSI Membership No. 10032) Designated Partner of M/s Dholakia & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries in whole time practice has been submitted to BSE

Limited within the stipulated time in compliance with the provisions of the Regulation 24(A) of the Listing Regulations. With reference to the observations in the Annual Secretarial Compliance Report, the Board of Directors have to clarify that the Company has strived to comply with the provisions of Corporate Governance on voluntary basis.

PARTICULARS OF LOAN, GUARANTEE AND INVESTMENTS

During the year under review, your Company has not given loans, guarantees, provided securities or made investments covered under Section 186 of the Act, 2013.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE & MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT

A separate report on Corporate Governance is provided together with a Certi cate from Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding compliance of conditions of Corporate Governance as stipulated under Schedule V of the Listing Regulations.

A certi cate of the Managing Director (MD) and Chief Financial O cer (CFO) in terms of Regulation 17(8) as speci ed in Part B of Schedule II of the Listing Regulations, inert alia, con rming the correctness of the nancial statements and cash ow statements, adequacy of the internal control measures and reporting of matters to the audit committee, is also annexed.

The Management Discussion Analysis Report as required under the Listing Regulations is presented in separate section and forms part of this Annual Report.

SEXUAL HARASSMENT

The provisions relating to constitution of Internal Complaints Committee under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company as the Company is having less than 10 employees. The Company did not receive any complaint of sexual harassment at workplace during the year under review.

APPLICATION MADE OR PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE, 2016.

No Application was made or any proceedings is pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016 against the Company.

DEPOSITS

Your Company has not invited / accepted any deposits from public under Section 73 to Section 76 of the Act, hence the disclosures required as per Rule 8 (5) (v) and (vi) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are not applicable to your Company.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

All related party transactions that were entered into during the nancial year under review were on an arms length basis and in ordinary course of business and were in compliance with the applicable provisions of the Act, and the Listing Regulations.

All related party transactions are placed before the Audit Committee as also before the Board for approval at every quarterly meeting. Details of transactions with related parties as required under Section 134(3)(h) of the Act read with Rule 8(2) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 are given in Annexure III in Form AOC -2 and forms part of this report.

Your Company has formulated a policy on related party transactions which is also available on Companys website at https://babaartslimited.com/wp-content/uploads/7.-POLICY-ON-RELATED-PARTY-TRANSACTIONS-NHM.pdf.

DETAILS OF POLICY DEVELOPED AND IMPLEMENTED BY THE COMPANY ON ITS CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY INITIATIVES

The provisions of the Section 135 the Act, are not applicable to the Company.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The information required under Section 197 of the Act, read with Rule 5(1), 5(2) & 5(3) of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is given in Annexure IV.

SHARE CAPITAL

The Company has only one class of shares viz. equity shares with a face value of Re.1/- each.

ISSUE OF EQUITY SHARES WITH DIFFERENTIAL RIGHTS

The Company has not issued equity shares with di erential rights during the year under review.

ISSUE OF SWEAT EQUITY SHARES

The Company has not issued sweat equity shares during the year under review.

ISSUE OF EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTIONS

The Company has not issued any Employee Stock Options during the year under review.

SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT

Share Capital audit as per the directives of Securities & Exchange Board of India is being conducted on quarterly basis by M/s. Dholakia & Associates LLP, Company Secretaries in whole time practice and the audit reports are duly forwarded to BSE Limited where the shares of the Company are listed.

BUSINESS RESPONSIBILITY REPORT

The Business Responsibility Reporting as required by Regulation 34(2) (f) of the Listing Regulations is not applicable to

st

your Company for the nancial year ended 31 March, 2024.

GREEN INITIATIVES

Pursuant to Section 101 and 136 of the Act, the Company is sending the annual report through electronic mode (e-mail) to all shareholders who have registered their email addresses with the Company or with Depository to receive the annual report through electronic mode and initiated steps to reduce consumption of paper.

The annual report is also available on the web site of the Company https://babaartslimited.com/annual-reports/.

SUBSIDIARY, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES.

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture and Associate Company.

SECRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company has in place proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of the applicable Secretarial Standards issued by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India and such systems are adequate and operating e ectively. During the nancial year under review, the Company was in compliance with Secretarial Standards i.e. SS 1 and SS 2 relating to "Meetings of Board of Directors" and "General Meetings" respectively.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

The nancial statements are prepared in accordance with Indian Accounting Standards (IND AS) under the historical cost convention on accrual basis except for certain nancial instruments, which are measured at fair values, the provisions of the Companies Act,2013 and guidelines issued by SEBI. The IND AS are prescribed under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 3 of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Amendment Rules, 2016. Accounting Policies have been consistently applied except where a newly issued accounting standard is initially adopted or a revision to an existing accounting standard requires a change in the accounting policy hitherto in use.

In accordance with Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013, your board of directors con rms that:

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards read with requirements set out under Schedule III to the Companies Act, 2013 have been followed and there are no material departures from the said standards;

ii) The accounting policies have been consistently applied and reasonable and prudent judgment and estimates have

st

been made so as to give a true and fair view of the pro t of the Company for the year ended on 31 March, 2024 and

st

the state of a airs of the Company as at 31 March, 2024 as disclosed in the enclosed accounts;

iii) Proper and su cient care has been taken for maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

iv) The annual accounts have been prepared on a going concern basis.

v) They have laid down internal nancial controls for the Company and such nancial controls are adequate and operating e ectively; and

vi) They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with provisions of all applicable laws and such systems are adequate and operating e ectively.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

The Board wishes to thank all the Companys customers, vendors and Companys bankers, who have extended their continuous support to the Company.

Your directors specially thank the shareholders of the Company for having reposed their con dence in the management of the Company and employees and technicians of the Company at all levels for their dedicated services to the Company and the contribution made by them towards working of the Company.