Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Apr-2010
Equity Capital
2
2
2
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.5
-2.37
-2.26
-9.64
Net Worth
-0.5
-0.37
-0.26
0.35
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.5
-0.37
-0.26
0.35
Fixed Assets
0.07
0.11
0.13
0.08
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.64
-0.49
-0.41
0.26
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.47
0.57
0.17
6.21
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
0.02
0.05
0.08
0.13
Sundry Creditors
-1.11
-1.09
-0.63
-6.08
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
0
Cash
0.08
0.01
0.02
0.02
Total Assets
-0.49
-0.37
-0.26
0.36
