SectorCapital Goods-Non Electrical Equipment
Open₹0.34
Prev. Close₹0.33
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.11
Day's High₹0.32
Day's Low₹0.34
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹-0.54
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.64
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Apr-2010
Equity Capital
2
2
2
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-2.5
-2.37
-2.26
-9.64
Net Worth
-0.5
-0.37
-0.26
0.35
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Revenue
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
Raw materials
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
Employee costs
0
-0.03
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Profit before tax
-0.11
-0.29
Depreciation
-0.02
-0.02
Tax paid
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
Op profit growth
-61.85
EBIT growth
-60.33
Net profit growth
-60.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Cummins India Ltd
CUMMINSIND
3,477.35
|50.58
|96,392.14
|521.37
|1.48
|2,414.36
|253.17
Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd
JYOTICNC
1,028.4
|73.83
|23,388.19
|121.91
|0
|529.1
|90.83
Grindwell Norton Ltd
GRINDWELL
1,759.25
|57.7
|19,478.42
|91.33
|0.97
|687.67
|202.31
Carborundum Universal Ltd
CARBORUNIV
991.1
|58.68
|18,872.89
|61.3
|0.4
|686.81
|134.22
Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
KIRLOSBROS
2,195.55
|70.76
|17,434.63
|100
|0.32
|885.4
|209.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Suresh Mutha
Additional Director
Karan Mutha
Additional Director
Ajay Kumar Singh
320 New Cloth Market,
Gujarat - 380022
Tel: -
Website: http://www.baffin.co.in
Email: admin@baffin.co.in
17/B Dena Bank Bldg,
Horniman Circle, 2nd Floor Fort,
Mumbai - 400 001
Tel: 91-22-22702455/22641
Website: www.sharexindia.com
Email: info@sharexindia.com/investor@sharexindia.com
Summary
No Record Found
Reports by Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd
