Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd Share Price Live

0.32
(-3.03%)
Jun 16, 2011

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open0.34
  • Day's High0.32
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Prev. Close0.33
  • Day's Low0.34
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.11
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value-0.54
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)0.64
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd KEY RATIOS

Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025
Mar-2014Dec-2013Sep-2013Jun-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 0.03%

Institutions: 0.02%

Non-Institutions: 99.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Apr-2010

Equity Capital

2

2

2

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-2.5

-2.37

-2.26

-9.64

Net Worth

-0.5

-0.37

-0.26

0.35

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

-0.03

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012

Profit before tax

-0.11

-0.29

Depreciation

-0.02

-0.02

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

-61.85

EBIT growth

-60.33

Net profit growth

-60.75

No Record Found

Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Cummins India Ltd

CUMMINSIND

3,477.35

50.5896,392.14521.371.482,414.36253.17

Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd

JYOTICNC

1,028.4

73.8323,388.19121.910529.190.83

Grindwell Norton Ltd

GRINDWELL

1,759.25

57.719,478.4291.330.97687.67202.31

Carborundum Universal Ltd

CARBORUNIV

991.1

58.6818,872.8961.30.4686.81134.22

Kirloskar Brothers Ltd

KIRLOSBROS

2,195.55

70.7617,434.631000.32885.4209.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Suresh Mutha

Additional Director

Karan Mutha

Additional Director

Ajay Kumar Singh

Registered Office

320 New Cloth Market,

Gujarat - 380022

Tel: -

Website: http://www.baffin.co.in

Email: admin@baffin.co.in

Registrar Office

17/B Dena Bank Bldg,

Horniman Circle, 2nd Floor Fort,

Mumbai - 400 001

Tel: 91-22-22702455/22641

Website: www.sharexindia.com

Email: info@sharexindia.com/investor@sharexindia.com

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd share price today?

The Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹0.32 today.

What is the Market Cap of Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd is ₹0.64 Cr. as of 16 Jun ‘11

What is the PE and PB ratio of Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd is 0 and -0.59 as of 16 Jun ‘11

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 16 Jun ‘11

What is the CAGR of Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd?

Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -16.74%, 3 Years at -29.67%, 1 Year at -23.81%, 6 Month at -20.00%, 3 Month at 3.23% and 1 Month at 10.34%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.02 %
Public - 99.98 %

