iifl-logo
iifl-logo

Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd Management Discussions

0.32
(-3.03%)
Jun 16, 2011|12:00:00 AM

Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

Cautionary Statement

The management Discussion and Analysis Report may contain certain statements that might be considered forward looking. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement as important factors could influence Companys operations such as Government policies, economic development, political factors and such other factors beyond the control of the Company.

Overview

Under the new promoters, the Company has been exploring various businesses avenues including trading of electronic & telecommunication products, telecom cables and other items. In the last financial year the Company did the business of trading of cables & telecom products.

Industry Structure, Developments and Opportunities & Threats

The Indian telecommunication and cable industry is amongst the fastest growing industries in the world and is poised to deliver solid growth as a result of several economic reforms that have lead to strong GDP growth. Increasing per capita income supported by increased consumption is resulting in a greater-than proportionate impetus its growth.

Risks & Concern

To good hold in this sector the company has to be updated on latest technical and market trend. Increased competition any may reduce market share and/or revenue.

Human Resource Development

In the current economic scenario, effective Human Resource Management has become an area of concern. The Management believes in healthy work environment and maintains cordial relations with the employees. The Management is committed to provide a stimulating work environment to its employees. The management is also committed to help the employees and workers to sharpen their skills and to improve their knowledge base for which continuous efforts are made on training and development.

Outlook

Telecom and cable industry has been one of the fastest growing industries. Your Directors are putting in their efforts to expand the business of the Company and improve the performance of the Company.

Internal Control Systems and Adequacy

The Company has established internal control systems for ensuring optimum use of resources and safeguarding the assets. The Internal Control Systems and procedure are adequate and commensurate with the size of the Company. These business control procedures ensure efficient use and protection of the resources and compliance with the policies, procedures and status.

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor)

ISO certification icon
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.