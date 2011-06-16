Baffin Engineering Projects Ltd Management Discussions

Cautionary Statement

The management Discussion and Analysis Report may contain certain statements that might be considered forward looking. These statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in the statement as important factors could influence Companys operations such as Government policies, economic development, political factors and such other factors beyond the control of the Company.

Overview

Under the new promoters, the Company has been exploring various businesses avenues including trading of electronic & telecommunication products, telecom cables and other items. In the last financial year the Company did the business of trading of cables & telecom products.

Industry Structure, Developments and Opportunities & Threats

The Indian telecommunication and cable industry is amongst the fastest growing industries in the world and is poised to deliver solid growth as a result of several economic reforms that have lead to strong GDP growth. Increasing per capita income supported by increased consumption is resulting in a greater-than proportionate impetus its growth.

Risks & Concern

To good hold in this sector the company has to be updated on latest technical and market trend. Increased competition any may reduce market share and/or revenue.

Human Resource Development

In the current economic scenario, effective Human Resource Management has become an area of concern. The Management believes in healthy work environment and maintains cordial relations with the employees. The Management is committed to provide a stimulating work environment to its employees. The management is also committed to help the employees and workers to sharpen their skills and to improve their knowledge base for which continuous efforts are made on training and development.

Outlook

Telecom and cable industry has been one of the fastest growing industries. Your Directors are putting in their efforts to expand the business of the Company and improve the performance of the Company.

Internal Control Systems and Adequacy

The Company has established internal control systems for ensuring optimum use of resources and safeguarding the assets. The Internal Control Systems and procedure are adequate and commensurate with the size of the Company. These business control procedures ensure efficient use and protection of the resources and compliance with the policies, procedures and status.