Baid Global Ventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
1.21
1.21
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.41
0.88
Net Worth
1.62
2.09
Minority Interest
Debt
0
1.53
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0.24
Total Liabilities
1.62
3.86
Fixed Assets
0
1.6
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.01
0.02
Networking Capital
1.14
2.07
Inventories
0
2.55
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.07
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.32
2.83
Sundry Creditors
0
-2.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.18
-0.97
Cash
0.47
0.17
Total Assets
1.62
3.86
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.