Open₹5.05
Prev. Close₹5.14
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.38
Day's High₹5.05
Day's Low₹4.89
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹71.6
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1.12
P/E0.29
EPS16.96
Divi. Yield5.38
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2010
|Mar-2009
Equity Capital
1.21
1.21
Preference Capital
0
0
Reserves
0.41
0.88
Net Worth
1.62
2.09
Minority Interest
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Nikhil Kedia
Director
Prahlad Kedia
Managing Director
Pushpesh Baid
Director
Rajeev Pillai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Baid Global Ventures Limited engages in textile, jewelry, and retail businesses. The company was incorporated in the year 1984. The company was formerly known as Chisel & Hammer (Mobel) Limited and changed its name to Baid Global Ventures Limited in November 2010. The company is based in Mumbai, India.
