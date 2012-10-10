Baid Global Ventures Ltd Share Price directors Report
CHISEL AND HAMMER (MOBEL) LIMITED
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS LIVING ROOM LIFESTYLE LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
DIRECTORS REPORT
To
The Members
Chisel & Hammer (Mobel) Limited.
[Formerly known as Living Room Lifestyle Limited]
Your directors take pleasure in presenting the 26th Annual Report, together
with the Audited Accounts of your Company for the year ended 31st March,
2010.
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Amount in Rs.)
Particulars Financial Financial
year year
ended on ended on
31st March 31st March
2010 2009
Sales and other Income 139,982.276 176,409,688
Profit Before Interest,Depreciation & Taxation 2,319,630 4,304,432
Less: Interest Charges 1,092,437 2,291,721
Profit Before Depreciation & Taxation 1,227,193 2,012,711
Less: Depreciation 1,047,369 1,178,534
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 179325 834,177
Add/(Less): Provision for taxation/Prior Period (4,229,089) (302,630)
Items/Exceptional Items
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION (4,049,263) 531,547
Balance brought forward from Previous year 2,460,372 1,928,825
Dividend 604,777 -
Dividend Distribution Tax 100,446 -
Profit/(Loss) carried to Balance sheet (2,294,114) 2,460372
OPERATIONAL REVIEW
During the year under review, the Company has made a net loss of
Rs.4,046,263/- as compared to a net profit of Rs. 531,547/- for the
financial year 2008-09. The said loss is a loss on slump sale and Company
has actually earned a profit of Rs. 4,19,109/- from its business
activities.
SLUMP SALE OF UNDERTAKING:
The Living Room is a well recognized furniture brand which is dedicated to
creating furniture to support urban lifestyle & spaces. However during the
last two financial years, due to steep competition in the furniture
industry coupled with import of cheap furniture by competing furniture
brands from China and other countries, it has become difficult day by day
to sustain the growth trend. Further, the Company was not in a position to
operate at ideal economies of scale required for operating the furniture
business which was further resulting in negative growth & dilution of
shareholders value. The financial position of the Company further
deteriorated, during the financial year under review, which resulted in
closing few more retail outlets including one at Pune. The Board of
Directors of the Company had therefore proposed that before the state of
business affairs of the Company is further eroded, it was advisable to sale
the business undertaking of the Company on Slump sale basis pursuant to
provisions of Section 293(1)(a) of the Companies Act, 1956 and introduce
diversified business activities which will increase shareholders value.
Therefore, in the best interest of the shareholders of the Company as well
as other stakeholders, the Company has decided to sale its undertaking on
slump sale basis and has invited bids by way of publishing tender notices
in the newspapers Hindustan. Times and Navshakti on 3rd February 2010. The
Company has executed a slump sale agreement for its entire undertaking with
the successful bidder M/s. Bluemoon Commerce & Credit Private Limited for a
consideration of Rs. 159 Lacs (Rupees One Crore Fifty Nine Lacs).
RESERVES:
During the year under review, the Company has not transferred any amount to
Reserves.
DIVIDEND
Your Directors have recommend for your consideration a Dividend @ 5% i.e.
Re. 0.50 per Equity shares of Rs. 10/- each for the financial year ended
31st March, 2010 out of accumulated profits of the Company from past years.
CHANGE IN MANAGEMENT:
Subsequent to the end of financial year, there has been a change in
management of the Company in the hands of Mr. Pushpesh Kumar Baid from Mr.
Jehangir Nagree & Mrs. Shakera Nagree pursuant to the special resolution
passed through postal ballot under Regulation 12 of the SEBI (Acquisition
of Shares & Takeover) regulation 1997. The shareholders of the Company have
also consented for the said change in management by passing special
resolution in the Extra Ordinary General meeting held on June 10, 2010.
CHANGE IN NAME AND MAIN OBJECTS OF THE COMPANY
The New Management has decided to venture into segments relating to
lifestyle including textile, jewellery, retail & hospitality businesses.
Therefore, it was decided to change the name and main object clause of the
Company. The Management is in process to make the desired names available.
Your directors recommend to consider & accord your approval for the
proposed change in name as set out in Item No. 9, of the Notice calling the
26th Annual General Meeting. The change in Object Clause requires approval
of shareholders by conducting a postal ballot and therefore the same is
being dealt with separately by sending notices of Postal Ballot to the
shareholders for conveying their assent/dissent for alteration in object
clause of the Memorandum of Association.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
Subsequent to the year end, the Company has increased its authorized
capital from Rs. 1,25,00,000/- (Rupees One Crore Twenty Five Lacs only)
divided into 12,50,000 (Twelve lacs Fifty Thousand only) Equity Shares of
Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) to Rs. 3,50,00,000/- (Rupees Three Crores Fifty
Lacs Only) divided into 35,00,000 (Thirty Five Lacs) Equity Shares of
Rs.10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.
The new management has further proposed to increase the authorised capital
of the Company to Rs. 5,00,00,000/- (Rupees Five Crores Only) divided into
50,00,000 (Fifty Lacs) Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten Only) each.
Your directors seek members approval for passing special resolution as set
out in Item No. 10 of the Notice.
PUBLIC DEPOSITS
The Company has not accepted any deposit from the public within the meaning
of section 58A of the Companies Act, 1956 during the year under review.
PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES
There are no employees drawing remuneration as prescribed under provisions
of section 217(2A) of the Companies Act, 1956 read with the Companies
(Particulars of Employees) Rules, 1975 as amended and therefore no such
particulars are provided.
DIRECTORS
Subsequent to the financial year under review, the Management of the
Company has been changed in the hands of Mr. Pushpesh Kumar Baid from Mr.
Jehangir Nagree & Mr. Shakera Nagree. Pursuant to the said change in
management the old management including Mr. Jehangir Nagree, Mrs. Shakera
Nagree, Mr. Writ Damania, Mr. Sushil Murarka & Mrs. Pratibh Shah have
tendered their resignation from the Board of Directors with effect from
29th June 2010.
Mr. Nikhil Kedia & Mr. Prahlad Kedia have been appointed as additional
directors on the Board w.e.f. 29th April 2010 whereas Mr. Rajeev K B Pillai
& Mr. Pushpesh Kumar Baid have been appointed as additional directors on
the Board w.e.f. 11th June, 2010.
DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT
Pursuant to the requirement under Section 217(2AA) of the Companies
(Amendment) Act, 2000 with respect to Directors Responsibilities
Statement, it is hereby confirmed:
(i) That the preparation of the Annual Accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2010, the applicable accounting standards have been
followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;
(ii) That the directors had selected such accounting policies and applied
them consistently and made judgments and estimates that were reasonable and
prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the
Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit or loss of the
Company for the year under review;
(iii) That the directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the
maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the
provisions of the Companies Act, 1956 for safeguarding the assets of the
Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;
and
(iv) That the directors had prepared the accounts for the financial year
ended 31st March, 2010 on a going concern basis.
REVIEW OF AUDITORS REPORT
Your directors are pleased to inform you that the Statutory Auditors of the
Company have not made any adverse or qualified remarks in their audit
report.
AUDITORS:
M/s. S.I. Mogul Associates, Chartered Accountants, the retiring Statutory
Auditors of your Company have expressed their unwillingness to be re-
appointed at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. Your Board has placed on
record their appreciation for valuable guidance and immense support
extended by them over the years as statutory auditors of the Company.
Further your Company has received a letter from M/s. Mandawewala & Company,
Chartered Accountants, Kolkata, expressing their interest to be appointed
as the Statutory Auditors of the Company at the ensuing Annual General
Meeting in place of the retiring auditor and indicated that if appointed,
their appointment will be within the limits prescribed under section 224
(1B) of the Companies Act, 1956. The Board proposes and also recommends the
appointment of M/s. Mandawewala & Company Chartered Accountants, Mumbai as
Statutory Auditors of the Company.
COMPLIANCE CERTIFICATE
As required under the provisions of Section 383A of the Companies Act 1956,
the Company has obtained a secretarial Compliance certificate from M/s.
Ratish Tagde & Associates, Practising Company Secretaries.
CONSERVATION OF ENERGY. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS
AND OUTGO:
The additional information as required under the provisions of Section
217(1)(e) of the Companies Act 1956 read with the Companies (Disclosure of
Particulars in the Report of the Board of Directors) Rules, 1988 is given
In Annexure-I.
ACKNOWLEDGEMNTS
Your Directors wish to thank to the Bankers as well as the Shareholders of
the Company. The Board of Directors also wish to place on record their deep
appreciation for the services rendered by the employees of the Company.
Reg. Off: By Order of the Board of Directors
Office No. 07, For: Chisel & Hammer (Mobel) Limited
Laxmi Tower, (Formerly known as Living Room Lifestyle Ltd)
Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra East, Sd/-
Mumbai-400 051 Pushpesh Kumar Bald
Place: Mumbai Managing Director
Date : 04th September, 2010.
ANNEXURE-I
I. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:
The Company is presently not carrying the manufacturing operations
therefore; there is no material information to be given under Conservation
of Energy and Technology Absorption.
(a) Energy conservation measures taken - NIL
(b) Additional investments and proposals if any, being
implemented for reduction of consumption of energy - NIL
(c) Impact of the measures at (a) and (b) above for
reduction of energy consumption and consequent impact
on the cost of production of goods - NIL
(d) Total energy consumption and energy consumption per
unit of production - NIL
FORM-A:
FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT
TO CONSERVATION OF ENERGY
A. Power and fuel consumption : NIL
B. Consumption per unit of production : NIL
II. TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION
Research & Development Company has not incurred
any expenditure on this account during the
year under review.
FORM-B:
FORM FOR DISCLOSURE OF PARTICULARS WITH RESPECT
TO TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION ETC.;
I. Research and Development : NIL
II. Technology Absorption, Adaptation and Innovation : NIL
II. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO
Foreign Exchange Earnings and outgo:
Since the Company had ceased its operations; there is
no Foreign Exchange Earning and Outgo
during the year under review.
I. Earnings in Foreign Exchange during the year - NIL
II. Foreign Exchange outgo during the year
(Including Custom Duty/taxes, etc) 724,977
