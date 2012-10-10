Baid Global Ventures Ltd Management Discussions

Baid Global Ventures Ltd Share Price Management Discussions
CHISEL AND HAMMER (MOBEL) LIMITED
(FORMERLY KNOWN AS LIVING ROOM LIFESTYLE LIMITED)
ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010
MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS
FINANCIAL RESULTS
(Amount in Rs.)
Particulars Financial Financial
year year
ended on ended on
31st March 31st March
2010 2009
Sales and other Income 139,982.276 176,409,688
Profit Before Interest,Depreciation & Taxation 2,319,630 4,304,432
Less: Interest Charges 1,092,437 2,291,721
Profit Before Depreciation & Taxation 1,227,193 2,012,711
Less: Depreciation 1,047,369 1,178,534
PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 179325 834,177
Add/(Less): Provision for taxation/Prior Period (4,229,089) (302,630)
Items/Exceptional Items
PROFIT AFTER TAXATION (4,049,263) 531,547
Balance brought forward from Previous year 2,460,372 1,928,825
Dividend 604,777 -
Dividend Distribution Tax 100,446 -
Profit/(Loss) carried to Balance sheet (2,294,114) 2,460372
OPERATIONAL REVIEW
During the year under review, the Company has made a net loss of
Rs.4,046,263/- as compared to a net profit of Rs. 531,547/- for the
financial year 2008-09. The said loss is a loss on slump sale and Company
has actually earned a profit of Rs. 4,19,109/- from its business
activities.