Baid Global Ventures Ltd Management Discussions

4.89
(-4.86%)
Oct 10, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Baid Global Ventures Ltd Share Price Management Discussions

CHISEL AND HAMMER (MOBEL) LIMITED (FORMERLY KNOWN AS LIVING ROOM LIFESTYLE LIMITED) ANNUAL REPORT 2009-2010 MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS FINANCIAL RESULTS (Amount in Rs.) Particulars Financial Financial year year ended on ended on 31st March 31st March 2010 2009 Sales and other Income 139,982.276 176,409,688 Profit Before Interest,Depreciation & Taxation 2,319,630 4,304,432 Less: Interest Charges 1,092,437 2,291,721 Profit Before Depreciation & Taxation 1,227,193 2,012,711 Less: Depreciation 1,047,369 1,178,534 PROFIT BEFORE TAXATION 179325 834,177 Add/(Less): Provision for taxation/Prior Period (4,229,089) (302,630) Items/Exceptional Items PROFIT AFTER TAXATION (4,049,263) 531,547 Balance brought forward from Previous year 2,460,372 1,928,825 Dividend 604,777 - Dividend Distribution Tax 100,446 - Profit/(Loss) carried to Balance sheet (2,294,114) 2,460372 OPERATIONAL REVIEW During the year under review, the Company has made a net loss of Rs.4,046,263/- as compared to a net profit of Rs. 531,547/- for the financial year 2008-09. The said loss is a loss on slump sale and Company has actually earned a profit of Rs. 4,19,109/- from its business activities.

