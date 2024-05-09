To the Members of

M/s Balgopal Commercial Limited

Report on the Indian Accounting Standards Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Financial Statements of M/s Balgopal Commercial Limited, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31st March, 2024, and the Statement of Profit and Loss (Including Other Comprehensive Income) and Cash Flow Statement and the statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended, and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information. (Hereinafter referred to as " Ind AS Financial Statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view inconformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profit and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

There are no Key Audit Matters Reportable as per SA 701 issued by ICAI.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon. These reports are expected to be made available to us after the date of our auditors report.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information included in the above reports, if we conclude that there is material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance and determine the actions under the applicable laws and regulations.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements, or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure -A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the Statement of Cash Flows and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B".

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion, Section 197 read with the Schedule V of the Act is not applicable to Company.

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has a pending litigation amounting to Rs. 22,92,229/- with Income T ax Authority

for the Financial Year 2017-18. The Company has filed an appeal with the relevant authority.

ii. The Company does not have any long-term contracts including derivatives contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company;

(a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement; and

(d) Based on our examination carried out in accordance with the Implementation Guidance on Reporting on Audit Trail under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014 (Revised 2024 Edition) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, we report that the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rule, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule11 (g) of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(e) The Company has not declared and paid any dividend during the year which requires any compliance with respect to section 123 of the Act.

For Arvind Baid & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN No. 0137526W Place: Mumbai Sd/- Arvind D. Baid Dated: 09.05.2024 Partner UDIN: 24155532BKCPCJ7611 M. No:- 155532

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Report of even date)

(i) The Company does not have any fixed assets and hence reporting under clause 3(i)(a), (i)(b) & (i)(c) of the said order are not applicable to the Company.

(ii) In respect of inventories and working capital of the Company:

(a) Physical verification of inventory has been conducted by the management at reasonable intervals during the year. For shares held with the custodian and depository participant, statement from them has been obtained on regular basis. No discrepancies have been noticed on reconciliation of physical inventories and those held with custodian & depository participant with the book records.

(b) According to the information and explanations received by us, during any point of time of the year, no working c d apital has been sanctioned to the Company by banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets, hence requirement of reporting on working capital is not applicable;

(iii) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of records of the company, the Company has provided unsecured loans to other parties during the year. During the year, the Company has made investments but not provided any guarantee or security.

a. In respect of loans advanced:

(A) Since the Company do not have any subsidiary, joint ventures, or associates, the details of loans advanced to said entities does not arises.

(B) The Details of loans advanced during the year and details of which are given below:

Rs. in 000

Particulars Loans A. Aggregate amount granted / provided during the year: - To Related Parties NIL - To Others 1,00,907.65

B. Balance Outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above cases*

- To Related Parties NIL - To Others 1,18,001.65

*The amounts reported are at gross amounts (including interest accrued if any), without considering provisions made.

b. The terms and conditions of the grant of all the above-mentioned loans during the year are, in our opinion, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c. The schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has been stipulated and the repayments of principal amounts and receipts of interest are regular as per stipulation.

d. There are no amounts of loans granted to employees which are overdue for more than ninety days.

e. There were no loans which had fallen due during the year, that have been renewed or extended - or fresh loans granted to settle the overdue of existing loans given to the same parties.

f. The loans and advanced were repayable details of which are given below.

Rs. in 000 -

Aggregate amount of loan & Advances repayable of demand % of total loans and advances Loan granted to promotors Loans granted to related parties 118001.65 100% NIL NIL

(iv) In our In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Act, wherever applicable with respect to the loans, investments, guarantees and securities.

(v) According to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of section 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 (as amended), accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) According to information and explanation given to us, the central government has not prescribed maintenance of cost records under section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of services carried out by the company. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(vii) In respect of Statutory Dues:

(a) The According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues applicable to it with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and record of company examined by us, there are no other statutory dues except Income Tax that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute. Details of dues towards Income Tax that have not been deposited on account of dispute are as stated below:

Nature of dues Amount in Rs. Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Income Tax 22,92,229/- AY 2017-18 CIT (Appeals)

(viii) According to the information and explanation given to us, no transactions, which are not recorded in the books of account, have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(viii) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(ix) In respect of borrowings:

(a) the company does not have any borrowings or loans from any financial institution, bank orgovernments nor it has issued any debentures as at the balance sheet date;

(b) the company is not a declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or otherlender;

(c) as the company has not taken any term loans, the question of reporting on the application of such loans for the same purpose of raising, does not arise;

(d) as the company has not raised any short term fund, the question of reporting on utilization offunds raised on short term basis for long term purpose does not arise;

(e) the Company has not raised any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

(f) the company has not raised any loan on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

(x) In respect of issue of securities:

(a) According to information and explanation provided to us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(x)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company,

(xi) In respect of fraud:

(a) According to information and explanation provided to us, no fraud by the Company or no fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(a) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(c) The company is not required to establish a vigil mechanism for their directors and employees to report their genuine concerns or grievances in accordance with provisions of section 177(9) of the Companies Act, 2013. Accordingly, the clause 3(x)[c) of the Order is not applicable.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards;

(xiv) In respect of Internal Audit:

(a) the company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business;

(b) the reports of the Internal Auditors for the period under audit were considered by us, the statutory auditor;

(xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvi) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of the statutory auditors during the year. There were no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence, nothing has come to ourattention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the information available and explanation provided up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due."

(xx) As the Section 135 of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable on the company, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order relating to corporate social responsibility is not required.

(xxi) As the company is not required to prepare consolidated Financial Statements, the question of reporting under clause 3(xxi) on qualifications made by the auditors of the Companies included in the consolidated Financial Statements, does not arise.

For Arvind Baid & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN No. 0137526W Sd/- Place: Mumbai Arvind D. Baid Dated: 09.05.2024 Partner UDIN: 24155532BKCPCJ7611 M. No:- 155532

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE AUDITORS REPORT

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act)

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s Balgopal Commercial Limited (the Company) as of 31st March, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the Guidance Note) issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by the ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March 2024 based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note issued by the ICAI.

For Arvind Baid & Associates Chartered Accountants FRN No. 0137526W Sd/- Place: Mumbai Arvind D. Baid Dated: 09.05.2024 Partner UDIN: 24155532BKCPCJ7611 M. No:- 155532

Mumbai-400093