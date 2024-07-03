Summary

Balgopal Commercial Limited (formerly known as Bombinoo Commercial Co. Limited) was incorporated on 20 August 1982. The Company is mainly involved in the business of trading in sarees. It has a wide variety of sarees from plain to designer and cotton to silk. The main object of the company is to cater to the growing industry and offer products to all the age groups. During financial year 2020-21, M/s. Dreamax Developers Private Limited became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from 15 April, 2021. The investment made in the aforesaid subsidiary was disposed off on 3rd July, 2021 and it ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary company.The Company is slowly progressing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers. It plans venturing into trading of other merchandise products through existing chain of wholesalers and retailers.

Read More