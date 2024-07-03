iifl-logo-icon 1
Balgopal Commercial Ltd Share Price

124.9
(1.88%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:32:00 PM

  • Open123
  • Day's High125
  • 52 Wk High135.5
  • Prev. Close122.6
  • Day's Low116.6
  • 52 Wk Low 30.05
  • Turnover (lac)3.52
  • P/E10.99
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value23.95
  • EPS11.16
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)206.21
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Balgopal Commercial Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

4 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

Balgopal Commercial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Balgopal Commercial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:56 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 7.28%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 7.28%

Non-Promoter- 92.71%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 92.71%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balgopal Commercial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.51

16.51

16.51

16.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.07

-1.1

-1.27

-1.59

Net Worth

28.58

15.41

15.24

14.92

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.35

9.61

16.39

14.8

yoy growth (%)

-44.25

-41.37

10.76

223.65

Raw materials

-4.96

-11.74

-17.14

-15.38

As % of sales

92.71

122.18

104.52

103.91

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.14

-0.11

-0.24

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.74

-6.98

-2.1

-0.34

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.97

0.56

-0.13

0.02

Working capital

0

-7.18

-2.78

3.47

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-44.25

-41.37

10.76

223.65

Op profit growth

-176.83

152.2

157.03

104.33

EBIT growth

-196.59

231.95

502.62

-737.59

Net profit growth

-189.99

186.77

595.39

-808.84

No Record Found

Balgopal Commercial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Balgopal Commercial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Shrena Kalpesh Shah

Independent Director

Shailesh Becharbhai Patel

Managing Director

Vijay laltaprasad Yadav

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ankita

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balgopal Commercial Ltd

Summary

Balgopal Commercial Limited (formerly known as Bombinoo Commercial Co. Limited) was incorporated on 20 August 1982. The Company is mainly involved in the business of trading in sarees. It has a wide variety of sarees from plain to designer and cotton to silk. The main object of the company is to cater to the growing industry and offer products to all the age groups. During financial year 2020-21, M/s. Dreamax Developers Private Limited became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from 15 April, 2021. The investment made in the aforesaid subsidiary was disposed off on 3rd July, 2021 and it ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary company.The Company is slowly progressing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers. It plans venturing into trading of other merchandise products through existing chain of wholesalers and retailers.
Company FAQs

What is the Balgopal Commercial Ltd share price today?

The Balgopal Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹124.9 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balgopal Commercial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balgopal Commercial Ltd is ₹206.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balgopal Commercial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balgopal Commercial Ltd is 10.99 and 5.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balgopal Commercial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balgopal Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balgopal Commercial Ltd is ₹30.05 and ₹135.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balgopal Commercial Ltd?

Balgopal Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.03%, 3 Years at 206.45%, 1 Year at 255.47%, 6 Month at 137.00%, 3 Month at 79.27% and 1 Month at 129.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balgopal Commercial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balgopal Commercial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 7.28 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 92.72 %

