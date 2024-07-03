Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹123
Prev. Close₹122.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹3.52
Day's High₹125
Day's Low₹116.6
52 Week's High₹135.5
52 Week's Low₹30.05
Book Value₹23.95
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)206.21
P/E10.99
EPS11.16
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.51
16.51
16.51
16.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.07
-1.1
-1.27
-1.59
Net Worth
28.58
15.41
15.24
14.92
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.35
9.61
16.39
14.8
yoy growth (%)
-44.25
-41.37
10.76
223.65
Raw materials
-4.96
-11.74
-17.14
-15.38
As % of sales
92.71
122.18
104.52
103.91
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.14
-0.11
-0.24
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.74
-6.98
-2.1
-0.34
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.97
0.56
-0.13
0.02
Working capital
0
-7.18
-2.78
3.47
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-44.25
-41.37
10.76
223.65
Op profit growth
-176.83
152.2
157.03
104.33
EBIT growth
-196.59
231.95
502.62
-737.59
Net profit growth
-189.99
186.77
595.39
-808.84
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Shrena Kalpesh Shah
Independent Director
Shailesh Becharbhai Patel
Managing Director
Vijay laltaprasad Yadav
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ankita
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Balgopal Commercial Ltd
Summary
Balgopal Commercial Limited (formerly known as Bombinoo Commercial Co. Limited) was incorporated on 20 August 1982. The Company is mainly involved in the business of trading in sarees. It has a wide variety of sarees from plain to designer and cotton to silk. The main object of the company is to cater to the growing industry and offer products to all the age groups. During financial year 2020-21, M/s. Dreamax Developers Private Limited became the wholly owned subsidiary of the Company effective from 15 April, 2021. The investment made in the aforesaid subsidiary was disposed off on 3rd July, 2021 and it ceased to be the wholly owned subsidiary company.The Company is slowly progressing towards becoming a one stop shop for all the retailers. It plans venturing into trading of other merchandise products through existing chain of wholesalers and retailers.
The Balgopal Commercial Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹124.9 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balgopal Commercial Ltd is ₹206.21 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balgopal Commercial Ltd is 10.99 and 5.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balgopal Commercial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balgopal Commercial Ltd is ₹30.05 and ₹135.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balgopal Commercial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 110.03%, 3 Years at 206.45%, 1 Year at 255.47%, 6 Month at 137.00%, 3 Month at 79.27% and 1 Month at 129.76%.
