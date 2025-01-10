Balgopal Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.51
16.51
16.51
16.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.07
-1.1
-1.27
-1.59
Net Worth
28.58
15.41
15.24
14.92
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0.25
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.06
0.3
0.5
0.49
Total Liabilities
28.64
15.71
15.74
15.66
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.1
7.28
16.89
11.44
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
7.48
8.19
-1.19
4.13
Inventories
0.57
5.87
1.46
0.65
Inventory Days
44.26
Sundry Debtors
0
0.58
0.33
1.79
Debtor Days
121.9
Other Current Assets
13.02
3.66
0.05
2.55
Sundry Creditors
-4.88
-1.85
-2.09
-0.63
Creditor Days
42.9
Other Current Liabilities
-1.23
-0.07
-0.94
-0.23
Cash
0.05
0.24
0.04
0.09
Total Assets
28.63
15.71
15.74
15.66
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.