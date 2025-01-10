iifl-logo-icon 1
Balgopal Commercial Ltd Balance Sheet

111.2
(-5.00%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:40:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.51

16.51

16.51

16.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.07

-1.1

-1.27

-1.59

Net Worth

28.58

15.41

15.24

14.92

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0.25

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.06

0.3

0.5

0.49

Total Liabilities

28.64

15.71

15.74

15.66

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

21.1

7.28

16.89

11.44

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

7.48

8.19

-1.19

4.13

Inventories

0.57

5.87

1.46

0.65

Inventory Days

44.26

Sundry Debtors

0

0.58

0.33

1.79

Debtor Days

121.9

Other Current Assets

13.02

3.66

0.05

2.55

Sundry Creditors

-4.88

-1.85

-2.09

-0.63

Creditor Days

42.9

Other Current Liabilities

-1.23

-0.07

-0.94

-0.23

Cash

0.05

0.24

0.04

0.09

Total Assets

28.63

15.71

15.74

15.66

