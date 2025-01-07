Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
5.35
9.61
16.39
14.8
yoy growth (%)
-44.25
-41.37
10.76
223.65
Raw materials
-4.96
-11.74
-17.14
-15.38
As % of sales
92.71
122.18
104.52
103.91
Employee costs
-0.27
-0.14
-0.11
-0.24
As % of sales
5.07
1.53
0.67
1.64
Other costs
6.45
-6.26
-2.53
-0.49
As % of sales (Other Cost)
120.35
65.2
15.46
3.34
Operating profit
6.56
-8.54
-3.39
-1.31
OPM
122.56
-88.93
-20.67
-8.9
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
0.17
1.56
1.28
0.96
Profit before tax
6.74
-6.98
-2.1
-0.34
Taxes
-0.97
0.56
-0.13
0.02
Tax rate
-14.42
-8.14
6.32
-7.85
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
5.77
-6.41
-2.23
-0.32
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
5.77
-6.41
-2.23
-0.32
yoy growth (%)
-189.99
186.77
595.39
-808.84
NPM
107.72
-66.73
-13.64
-2.17
