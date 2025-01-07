iifl-logo-icon 1
Balgopal Commercial Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

123.9
(1.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:54:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Balgopal Commercial Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

5.35

9.61

16.39

14.8

yoy growth (%)

-44.25

-41.37

10.76

223.65

Raw materials

-4.96

-11.74

-17.14

-15.38

As % of sales

92.71

122.18

104.52

103.91

Employee costs

-0.27

-0.14

-0.11

-0.24

As % of sales

5.07

1.53

0.67

1.64

Other costs

6.45

-6.26

-2.53

-0.49

As % of sales (Other Cost)

120.35

65.2

15.46

3.34

Operating profit

6.56

-8.54

-3.39

-1.31

OPM

122.56

-88.93

-20.67

-8.9

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

0.17

1.56

1.28

0.96

Profit before tax

6.74

-6.98

-2.1

-0.34

Taxes

-0.97

0.56

-0.13

0.02

Tax rate

-14.42

-8.14

6.32

-7.85

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

5.77

-6.41

-2.23

-0.32

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

5.77

-6.41

-2.23

-0.32

yoy growth (%)

-189.99

186.77

595.39

-808.84

NPM

107.72

-66.73

-13.64

-2.17

QUICKLINKS FOR Balgopal Commercial Ltd

