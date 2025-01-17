Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
417.77
Op profit growth
1,328.96
EBIT growth
1,589.77
Net profit growth
1,962.52
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
1.84
0.66
EBIT margin
1.84
0.56
Net profit margin
1.39
0.34
RoCE
0.42
RoNW
0.08
RoA
0.08
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
0.04
0.12
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
0.03
0.08
Book value per share
10.98
757.5
Valuation ratios
P/E
P/CEPS
P/B
EV/EBIDTA
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
-24.58
-38.21
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
140.57
Inventory days
608.99
Creditor days
-185.95
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
0
0
Net debt / equity
0
0
Net debt / op. profit
-1.15
-3.67
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-89.55
-98.47
Employee costs
-0.83
-0.58
Other costs
-7.76
-0.26
