Balgopal Commercial Ltd Key Ratios

114
(-0.83%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:46:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

417.77

Op profit growth

1,328.96

EBIT growth

1,589.77

Net profit growth

1,962.52

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

1.84

0.66

EBIT margin

1.84

0.56

Net profit margin

1.39

0.34

RoCE

0.42

RoNW

0.08

RoA

0.08

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

0.04

0.12

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

0.03

0.08

Book value per share

10.98

757.5

Valuation ratios

P/E

P/CEPS

P/B

EV/EBIDTA

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

-24.58

-38.21

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

140.57

Inventory days

608.99

Creditor days

-185.95

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

0

0

Net debt / equity

0

0

Net debt / op. profit

-1.15

-3.67

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-89.55

-98.47

Employee costs

-0.83

-0.58

Other costs

-7.76

-0.26

