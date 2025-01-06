Balgopal Commercial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
6.74
-6.98
-2.1
-0.34
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
-0.97
0.56
-0.13
0.02
Working capital
0
-7.18
-2.78
3.47
Other operating items
Operating
5.78
-13.59
-5.01
3.14
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
5.78
-13.59
-5.01
3.14
Equity raised
-14.72
-1.89
2.57
3.22
Investing
6.96
0.2
0.68
-3.82
Financing
0.25
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-1.73
-15.29
-1.76
2.55
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.