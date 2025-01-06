iifl-logo-icon 1
Balgopal Commercial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

122
(-0.49%)
Jan 6, 2025

Balgopal Commer. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

6.74

-6.98

-2.1

-0.34

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

-0.97

0.56

-0.13

0.02

Working capital

0

-7.18

-2.78

3.47

Other operating items

Operating

5.78

-13.59

-5.01

3.14

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

5.78

-13.59

-5.01

3.14

Equity raised

-14.72

-1.89

2.57

3.22

Investing

6.96

0.2

0.68

-3.82

Financing

0.25

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-1.73

-15.29

-1.76

2.55

