Board Meeting 10 Dec 2024 4 Dec 2024

Balgopal Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the proposal for raising of funds and to discuss other matters in relation thereto. Update on Board Meeting to be held on December 10, 2024 in respect of addition of business matters to be dealt with in the said meeting (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.12.2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held on December 10, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 10.12.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Balgopal Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the quarter ended 30th September 2024 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of the Chairman of the Meeting. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith outcome of board meeting held on 13th November, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 3 Sep 2024 26 Aug 2024

Balgopal Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve matters related to ensuing Annual General Meeting. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, outcome of Board Meeting held on 03rd September, 2024 is enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 03/09/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 29 Jul 2024

Balgopal Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith outcome of Board Meeting held on Friday, 09th August, 2024 Read less.. Acquisition of 10,000 equity shares of Esquire Real Estate and Bio-Infocom Private Limited (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 9 May 2024 30 Apr 2024

Balgopal Commercial Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024. Pursuant to provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, enclosed herewith outcome of the Board Meeting held on 09th May, 2024 Pursuant to the provisions of Regulaiton 30 and 33 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, enlcosed herewith financial results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.05.2024)

Board Meeting 22 Jan 2024 14 Jan 2024