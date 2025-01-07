|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|13 Dec 2024
|7 Jan 2025
|EGM:07.01.2025 Notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting Proceedings of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 07th January, 2025 Outcome of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on 07th January, 2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/01/2025) Scrutiniser Report for EOGM held on 07.01.2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 09/01/2025)
