To The members of Balmer Lawrie investments Limited report On the audit of The standalone Financial statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of BaLmer LaWrie inVesTmenTs Limited (‘the Company), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31st March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), and the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "Standalone financial Statements") In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act,2013 (‘the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards ( "Ind AS") prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards )Rules 2015, as amended,("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31st March 2024, the profit and total comprehensive Income, and changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAI"s Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key audit matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report. information other than the standalone Financial statements and auditors report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Return but does not include the Financial Statements and our Auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Standalone Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

responsibilities of management and Those Charged with Governance for the standalone Financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position and financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with relevant rules issued there under.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the Assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate implementation and maintenance of accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent, and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process. auditors responsibilities for the audit of the Financial statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by the management.

Evaluate the appropriateness and reasonableness of disclosures made by the board of directors in terms of the requirements specified under regulation 33 of the listing regulations.

Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our Auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure, and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the Standalone Financial Results of the Company to express an opinion on the Standalone Financial Results.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Results that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Results may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work, and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial statements We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication. report on Other Legal and regulatory requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the ‘annexure a, a Statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanation which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, the standalone cash flow statement and the statement of changes in equity dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of accounts. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules thereunder. e) The provision of Section 164(2) of the Companies Act 2013 are not applicable to the Government Companies in terms of notification No GSR 463 (E) dated 5th June 2015 issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA), Government of India. f) With respect to the adequacy of the Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in ‘annexure B. g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which does have any impact on its financial position in its financial statements; ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses, iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the company. iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than has disclosed in the notes to the accounts ,no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities("intermediaries") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; b) The management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than has disclosed in the notes to the accounts ,no funds have been received by the company or any person(s) or entities, including foreign entities("funding parties") with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the funding party ("ultimate beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the ultimate beneficiaries; and c) Based on such audit procedures that we have considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that representation under sub clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e) as provide under (a) and (b) above, contain any material mis-statement. v. As stated in note number 13 to the standalone financial statement: a) The final dividend proposed for the previous year, declared and paid by the company during the year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. b) The Board of Directors of the company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31st March,2024 which is subject to approval of the members at the ensuing Annual general meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable. vi. As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules. 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the company with effect from April 1, 2023.and accordingly, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable for the

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company, in respect of financials year(s) commencing on or after 1st April 2023, has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a features of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. Furthermore, the audit trail has been preserved by the company as per the statutory requirements for record retention. h) As required Under Section 143(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 we furnish in "annexure C" compliance to the directions issued by the Comptroller & Auditor General of India after complying the suggested methodology of audit, the action taken thereon and its impact on the accounts and financial statements of the company.

annexure - a to the independent auditors report

referred to in paragraph 1 under the heading "report on Other Legal and regulatory requirements of our report of even date to the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31st march, 2024, we report that:

(i) The Company does not hold any Property, Plant and Equipment during the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Hence reporting under Clause 3(i) (a) to (d) are not applicable to the company.

(a)In our opinion and according to the information and explanation received from the company, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The Company does not hold any Inventory during the financial year ended 31st March 2024.

Hence reporting of other information under clause 3(ii) (a) of the said Order is not applicable. (b) The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, sub-clause (b) of Paragraph 3(ii) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(iii) During the year, the Company has not made any investments in, provided any guarantee or security, or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured/unsecured, to companies/firms/Limited Liability Partnership /other parties. Hence, Paragraph 3(iii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us the Company has not made any loan, investment, and guarantees to any person specified under section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013. The Company is an Investment Company. Hence, Section 186 of The Companies Act,2013 is not applicable to the Company. Therefore, the provisions of Paragraph 3(iv) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(v) The company has not accepted any deposits from the public and consequently, the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and Provisions of Section 73 to Section 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposit) Rules, 2015 with regard to the deposits accepted from the public are not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government of India has not prescribed for the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act for any services rendered by the Company. Accordingly, the provision of clause 3(vi) of is not applicable to the company.

(vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of account, the Company has generally been regular in depositing, undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Employee State Insurance, Income Tax, Goods and Services tax, and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of the above, were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date on when they become payable.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us and records of the company examined, there were no dues in respect of Income Taxes, Goods and Service Tax and other material statutory dues which have not been deposited as on 31.03.2024 with appropriate authorities on account of a dispute.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, there is no such transaction recorded in the books of accounts that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income tax Act,1961. Hence Clause 3(viii) is not applicable to the Company.

(ix) Based on our audit procedures and on the information and explanations given by management, the company has not taken any loans or other borrowings and has not defaulted in the payment of interest to any lender. Hence, paragraph 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company. (x) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not raised money by way of initial public offer or further public offer including debt instruments during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under subclause (a) to Paragraph 3(x) of the order is not applicable to the Company (b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares fully or partly, or optionally convertible debentures during the year under review. Accordingly, the reporting under sub-clause (b) paragraph 3(x) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xi) (a) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has neither committed any fraud nor has any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees been noticed or reported.

(b) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no report under section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013 has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules 2014 with the Central Government.

(c) There has been no instance of whistleblower complaints received by the Company during the year under audit.

(xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Therefore, the reporting under Paragraph 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable Accounting Standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion, the company has an Internal Audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the internal audit report for the period under audit provided to us by the company.

(xv) Based upon the audit procedures performed and the information and explanations given by the management, the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, the reporting under Paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve bank Of India Act, 1934 as the Reserve Bank of India has exempted the company to comply with the formalities of the registration and minimum net owned funds, under Notification no. DNBS.153/ CGM(LMF)-2001 dated December 10, 2001.

(xvii) The company has not incurred any cash losses in the current financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) During the year, there has not been any resignation by the statutory auditor of the company.

Hence Clause 3(xviii) of the Companies Act,2013 is not applicable to the company.

(xix) Based upon the Financial ratios , ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payments of financial liabilities , other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumption, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to belief that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at that date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) The company does not have any unspent amount to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of the expiry of the financial year in compliance with second provision to sub-section (5) of section 135 of the said Act.

Accordingly, the reporting under Paragraph 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

annexure - B to the independent auditors report

report on the internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of sub-section 3 of section 143 of the Companies act, 2013 ("the act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BaLmer LaWrie inVesTmenTs LimiTed (The Company) as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date. managements responsibility for internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013. auditors responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note")issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting. meaning of internal Financial Controls over Financial reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of standalone financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of standalone financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ,and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the standalone financial statements. inherent Limitations of internal Financial Controls Over Financial reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

annexure "C" to the independent auditors report

directions under section 143(5) of the Companies act ,2013

direction remarks impact on Financial statements 1. Yes, the Company has IT Whether the company has system in place Software and Systems in to process all the accounting transactions place to process all the through IT system? If yes, the implications accounting transactions. of processing of accounting transactions The Company has adequate NIL outside IT system on the integrity of Internal Control system the accounts along with the financial to process all accounting implications, if any, may be stated transactions through IT System. 2. Whether there is any restructuring of Not Applicable. The an existing loan or cases of waiver / Company is not allowed write off of debts /loans/interest etc. to carry on any business made by a lender to the company due activity except to held to the companys inability to repay the Shares of Balmer Lawrie & loan? If yes, the financial impact may be Co. Ltd., its Subsidiary NIL stated. Whether such cases are properly Company. accounted for? (In case lender is a government company, then this direction is also applicable for statutory auditor of lender company) 3. Whether funds (grants/subsidy etc.) Nil. As informed, the received /receivable for specific schemes company is neither entitled from Central /State Government or its nor received funds for NIL agencies were properly accounted for / specific schemes from utilized as per its term and conditions? Central/State agencies. List the cases of deviation.