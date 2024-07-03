Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹74
Prev. Close₹76.68
Turnover(Lac.)₹80.49
Day's High₹76.5
Day's Low₹74
52 Week's High₹107.9
52 Week's Low₹50.1
Book Value₹8.47
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)1,654.58
P/E17.55
EPS4.37
Divi. Yield4.96
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
156.95
144.59
137.76
155.49
Net Worth
179.15
166.79
159.96
177.69
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
1.38
30.74
15.91
38.79
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,348.19
2,328.39
2,060.76
1,536.21
1,543.38
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,348.19
2,328.39
2,060.76
1,536.21
1,543.38
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
109.33
97.58
90.05
109.24
91.79
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Abhishek Lahoti
Director
Adhipnath Palchaudhuri
Nominee (Govt)
Shyam Singh Mahar
Nominee (Govt)
Arvind Nath Jha
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Saurav Dutta
Nominee (Govt)
Samir Kumar Mohanty
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited is a Government Company. The Company is a Public Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. The Company is the holding company of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited (BL). The Companys only business is investment in their subsidiary Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited. The Company is not engaged in any other business activity, except, to hold the Equity Shares of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited. President of India holds 59.67% of the Companys total Paid Up Equity Capital. The Company has two subsidiaries namely, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited and Balmer Lawrie (UK) Limited (a subsidiary of Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited). Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited was incorporated on September 20, 2001. The Government of India in view of their planned deregulation of the oil and globalization of the economy, decided to divest 33.58% of their total equity holding of 59.58% in IBP Co Limited to a strategic partner with management control. In consequence to such disinvestment, the shareholding of IBP Co Limited in their erstwhile subsidiary, Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited, was decided to be demerged in favour of the Company. Thus, the Company was formally incorporated.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between IBP Co. Limited and the Company, the Company acquired 61.80% shareholding of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited from IBP Co. Limited. The Scheme became effective on February 5, 2002. Thus, the Company became
The Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹74.54 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd is ₹1654.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd is 17.55 and 9.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd is ₹50.1 and ₹107.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.79%, 3 Years at 24.40%, 1 Year at 50.62%, 6 Month at -11.78%, 3 Month at -7.70% and 1 Month at -3.40%.
