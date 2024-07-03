iifl-logo-icon 1
Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd Share Price

74.54
(-2.79%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:45:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open74
  • Day's High76.5
  • 52 Wk High107.9
  • Prev. Close76.68
  • Day's Low74
  • 52 Wk Low 50.1
  • Turnover (lac)80.49
  • P/E17.55
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value8.47
  • EPS4.37
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)1,654.58
  • Div. Yield4.96
No Records Found

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

74

Prev. Close

76.68

Turnover(Lac.)

80.49

Day's High

76.5

Day's Low

74

52 Week's High

107.9

52 Week's Low

50.1

Book Value

8.47

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

1,654.58

P/E

17.55

EPS

4.37

Divi. Yield

4.96

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Split

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Aug, 2024

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 3.8

arrow

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:57 PM
Sep-2024Aug-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.67%

Non-Promoter- 1.33%

Institutions: 1.33%

Non-Institutions: 38.98%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.2

22.2

22.2

22.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

156.95

144.59

137.76

155.49

Net Worth

179.15

166.79

159.96

177.69

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

1.38

30.74

15.91

38.79

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,348.19

2,328.39

2,060.76

1,536.21

1,543.38

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,348.19

2,328.39

2,060.76

1,536.21

1,543.38

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

109.33

97.58

90.05

109.24

91.79

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd Peer Comparison

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Abhishek Lahoti

Director

Adhipnath Palchaudhuri

Nominee (Govt)

Shyam Singh Mahar

Nominee (Govt)

Arvind Nath Jha

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Saurav Dutta

Nominee (Govt)

Samir Kumar Mohanty

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd

Summary

Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited is a Government Company. The Company is a Public Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. The Company is the holding company of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited (BL). The Companys only business is investment in their subsidiary Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited. The Company is not engaged in any other business activity, except, to hold the Equity Shares of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited. President of India holds 59.67% of the Companys total Paid Up Equity Capital. The Company has two subsidiaries namely, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited and Balmer Lawrie (UK) Limited (a subsidiary of Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited). Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited was incorporated on September 20, 2001. The Government of India in view of their planned deregulation of the oil and globalization of the economy, decided to divest 33.58% of their total equity holding of 59.58% in IBP Co Limited to a strategic partner with management control. In consequence to such disinvestment, the shareholding of IBP Co Limited in their erstwhile subsidiary, Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited, was decided to be demerged in favour of the Company. Thus, the Company was formally incorporated.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between IBP Co. Limited and the Company, the Company acquired 61.80% shareholding of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited from IBP Co. Limited. The Scheme became effective on February 5, 2002. Thus, the Company became
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd share price today?

The Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹74.54 today.

What is the Market Cap of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd is ₹1654.58 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd is 17.55 and 9.04 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd is ₹50.1 and ₹107.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd?

Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 12.79%, 3 Years at 24.40%, 1 Year at 50.62%, 6 Month at -11.78%, 3 Month at -7.70% and 1 Month at -3.40%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 59.67 %
Institutions - 1.34 %
Public - 38.99 %

Invest wise with Expert advice

