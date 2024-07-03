Summary

Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited is a Government Company. The Company is a Public Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. The Company is the holding company of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited (BL). The Companys only business is investment in their subsidiary Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited. The Company is not engaged in any other business activity, except, to hold the Equity Shares of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited. President of India holds 59.67% of the Companys total Paid Up Equity Capital. The Company has two subsidiaries namely, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited and Balmer Lawrie (UK) Limited (a subsidiary of Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited). Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited was incorporated on September 20, 2001. The Government of India in view of their planned deregulation of the oil and globalization of the economy, decided to divest 33.58% of their total equity holding of 59.58% in IBP Co Limited to a strategic partner with management control. In consequence to such disinvestment, the shareholding of IBP Co Limited in their erstwhile subsidiary, Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited, was decided to be demerged in favour of the Company. Thus, the Company was formally incorporated.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between IBP Co. Limited and the Company, the Company acquired 61.80% shareholding of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited from IBP Co. Limited. The Scheme became effective on February 5, 2002. Thus, the Company became

Read More