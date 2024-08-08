iifl-logo-icon 1
Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd Dividend

71.99
(2.71%)
Jan 16, 2025|03:49:00 PM

Balmer Law. Inv. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend28 May 202419 Sep 2024-3.8380Final
Recommended a Dividend of Rs. 38 /- per Equity Share on 2,21,97,269 Equity Shares of the Company for the Financ ial Year ended 31 st March, 2024. Further to our intimation dated 28th May, 2024 read with our intimation dated 26th July, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Schedule Ill of the Listing Regulations, this is to hereby inform that consequent to spitting of the Equity Share Capital of the Company, the Board of Directors at its Meeting dated 8th August, 2024 noted that rate of final dividend stood revised to Rs. 3.80/-(Rupees Three and Eighty Paisa) per Equity Share for the Financial Year ended on 3 JS1 March, 2024 on the entire fully paid up equity share capital of 22, 19,72,690 Equity Shares of Rs. 1/- (Rupee One) each fully paid up (post splitting of share capital). The said change in the per share rate of final dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 shall not lead to any change in overall payout of dividend amount or percentage of Dividend on per share basis. The said dividend, if declared by the Shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company shall be paid within 30 days from the date of such declaration. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.08.2024)

