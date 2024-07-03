Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
1,768.92
1,718.03
1,484.15
1,035.94
1,195.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,768.92
1,718.03
1,484.15
1,035.94
1,195.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
79.37
62.83
56.99
56.55
59.7
Total Income
1,848.29
1,780.86
1,541.14
1,092.49
1,255.51
Total Expenditure
1,549.84
1,563.91
1,376.66
980.19
1,064.39
PBIDT
298.44
216.95
164.48
112.29
191.12
Interest
16.24
13.43
10.4
8.95
10.28
PBDT
282.21
203.52
154.08
103.34
180.83
Depreciation
43.71
42.41
41.73
40.53
32.27
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
58.31
37.45
25.83
19.74
37.91
Deferred Tax
-8.41
-4.72
-4.28
-2.17
-2.79
Reported Profit After Tax
188.6
128.38
90.8
45.24
113.45
Minority Interest After NP
68
45.7
32.24
13.28
38.72
Net Profit after Minority Interest
120.6
82.68
58.56
31.96
74.72
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
120.6
82.68
58.56
31.96
74.72
EPS (Unit Curr.)
54.33
37.25
26.38
14.4
33.66
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
16.87
12.62
11.08
10.83
15.98
PBDTM(%)
15.95
11.84
10.38
9.97
15.12
PATM(%)
10.66
7.47
6.11
4.36
9.48
