Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.2
22.2
22.2
22.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
156.95
144.59
137.76
155.49
Net Worth
179.15
166.79
159.96
177.69
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
179.15
166.79
159.96
177.69
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
32.68
32.68
32.68
32.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-1.67
-1.97
2.94
2.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.73
0.31
5.5
5.44
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-2.4
-2.28
-2.56
-2.91
Cash
148.14
136.07
124.34
142.48
Total Assets
179.15
166.78
159.96
177.69
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.