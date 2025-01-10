iifl-logo-icon 1
Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd Balance Sheet

72.24
(-5.16%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:50:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.2

22.2

22.2

22.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

156.95

144.59

137.76

155.49

Net Worth

179.15

166.79

159.96

177.69

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

179.15

166.79

159.96

177.69

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

32.68

32.68

32.68

32.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-1.67

-1.97

2.94

2.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.73

0.31

5.5

5.44

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-2.4

-2.28

-2.56

-2.91

Cash

148.14

136.07

124.34

142.48

Total Assets

179.15

166.78

159.96

177.69

