Balmer Lawrie Investment Ltd Summary

Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited is a Government Company. The Company is a Public Enterprise under the administrative control of the Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas, Government of India. The Company is the holding company of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited (BL). The Companys only business is investment in their subsidiary Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited. The Company is not engaged in any other business activity, except, to hold the Equity Shares of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited. President of India holds 59.67% of the Companys total Paid Up Equity Capital. The Company has two subsidiaries namely, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited and Balmer Lawrie (UK) Limited (a subsidiary of Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited). Balmer Lawrie Investments Limited was incorporated on September 20, 2001. The Government of India in view of their planned deregulation of the oil and globalization of the economy, decided to divest 33.58% of their total equity holding of 59.58% in IBP Co Limited to a strategic partner with management control. In consequence to such disinvestment, the shareholding of IBP Co Limited in their erstwhile subsidiary, Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited, was decided to be demerged in favour of the Company. Thus, the Company was formally incorporated.As per the Scheme of Arrangement between IBP Co. Limited and the Company, the Company acquired 61.80% shareholding of Balmer Lawrie & Co. Limited from IBP Co. Limited. The Scheme became effective on February 5, 2002. Thus, the Company became the holding Company of Balmer Lawrie & Company Limited.The Company was formed as a Special Purpose Vehicle with no regular business activity on 20th September, 2001, with the sole objective of holding the Equity shares of BL, transferred / de-merged from IBP Co. Ltd. (under the scheme of Arrangement & Reconstruction). During the year 2018-19, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. had initiated steps for closing of operations of BLUK and was in the process of getting necessary statutory clearances for closure shortly from the authorities in the United Kingdom. As a part of this process, the shares of PT. Balmer Lawrie Indonesia (PTBLI) , held by BLUK which was approximately US$ 2.01 million (equivalent to Indonesian Rupiah 21.0 billion) and represents 50 % of the paid - up equity share capital of the joint venture company was transferred to Balmer Lawrie during the year 2018-19.Companys performance is primarily dependent upon two factors, one, being the dividend received from its subsidiary, Balmer Lawrie & Co. Ltd. (BL) and the other being the interest received from deployment of short term surplus funds with Scheduled Commercial Banks.