Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve In terms of Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (Listing Regulations) it is hereby informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 12th November 2024 to inter-alia consider the approval of Unaudited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the second quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee of the Company). Outcome of Board Meeting dated 12th November, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (a) (i) It is hereby informed that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 8th August 2024 to inter-alia consider the approval of UFR (both Standalone and Consolidated) for the first quarter of the Financial Year 2024-25 ended on 30th June 2024 (subject to prior review by the Audit Committee of the Company). (ii)the agenda matters pertaining to AGM for FY 2023-24 as detailed (iii) Change in per share dividend recommended by the Board of Directors for the FY 2023-24 owing to splitting of shares of the Company which shall not tantamount to change in overall payout of dividend for the FY 2023-24. (b) Further to our intimation dated 26th June 2024 the Trading Window of the Company which had already been closed for Designated Persons and their immediate relatives and Insider w.e.f. Monday 1st July 2024 shall continue to remain closed till 48 hours after the declaration of the aforementioned Financial Results. Outcome of Board Meeting held on 8th August, 2024 Fixation of date of 23rd AGM for the FY 2023-24 of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 9 May 2024

BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve This is to hereby inform that a Meeting of the BOD of the Co. is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 28th May 2024 inter-alia to: (a)i. Consider the Audited Financial Results (both Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the 4th Quarter and FY ended on 31.03.24. ii. Consider the recommendation of dividend on the Equity Shares of the Company for the FY ended on 31.03.24 if any which subsequently upon declaration by the Shareholders at the ensuing AGM would be paid to the Shareholders of the Company within 30 days from the date of such declaration. iii. Review of the compliance of Guidelines on Capital Restructuring of Central Public Sector Enterprises (CPSEs) by Ministry of Finance Department of Investment & Public Asset Management (DIPAM) in course of which analysis/deliberation regarding Buy back of shares issuance of Bonus Shares and splitting of shares of the Company if applicable may also take place. b. Closure of Trading Window Financial Results and Audit Report and other requisite documents for the 4th quarter and Financial Year ended on 31st March, 2024 Considering the various factors, the Board of Directors at its Meeting held on 28th May, 2024 decided not to recommend Buy back of the shares of the Company Disclosure under Reg 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Decision of the Board of Directors NOT to recommend the issue of Bonus shares (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 28/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 11 Jan 2024