Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 - Decision of the BOD to recommend the Splitting of Equity share capital of the Company subject to the approval of the shareholders. Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 the Board of Directors of the Company has fixed Friday, 9th August, 2024 as a record date for Splitting/sub-division of shares of the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/07/2024) Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS LTD, has fixed the Record Date for the purpose of Sub-Division of Equity Shares of the Company :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS LTD. (532485) RECORD DATE 09.08.2024 PURPOSE Subdivision of existing Equity Shares from One Equity Share of Rs.10/- each into Ten Equity Shares of Re.1/- each. SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE Re.1/- SUB-DIVIDED PAID-UP VALUE W.E.F. 09/08/2024 DR-691/2024-2025 Note: - i. ISIN No. INE525F01017 of Rs. 10/- paid up will not be valid for transactions done on the Exchange on or after 09/08/2024. ii. The new ISIN Number for Re.1/- paid up will be informed to the market by a separate notice. (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 16.07.2024) In Continuation to the Exchange Notice No. 20240716-37 dated July 16, 2024, Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that the New ISIN number for the Sub-Divided Equity Shares of the company will be as under: - Company Name & Scrip Code BALMER LAWRIE INVESTMENTS LTD. (532485) New ISIN No. INE525F01025 Remarks Sub-division of Equity Shares from Rs.10/- to Re.1 /- The new ISIN number given above, for Equity Shares of Re.1/- each of the Company shall be effective for trades done on and from the Ex-Date i.e. 09-08-2024 (DR- 691/2024-2025) (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 06.08.2024) Outcome of Splitting of Equity shares of the Company. The details of same is enclosed herewith. The Splitting of Equity Share of the Company has been executed. The details of same is enclosed herewith. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/08/2024)