Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Summary

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd (formerly known as Jaya Food Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Andhra Pradesh in December, 1983 and became a public limited company in 1992. The Company was promoted by M Krishna Rao and his Business Associates.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling vermicelli, macaroni and other pasta products under the brand Bambino and has an installed capacity of 1,88,190 MT. The Company sells the products of its related companies engaged in the manufacture of pasta and instant mixes, spices, namkeens, sweet-meat masalas etc. The plant is located and operative at Bibinagar (Nalgonda district), Andhra Pradesh, which is 30 km away from Hyderabad. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 in Dec.93 to finance an expansion project to increase its capacity from 14,400 tpa to 16,740 tpa and to integrate backward by setting up a 30,000-tpa roller flour mill. The technology for pasta products was imported from Italy at the time of setting up the first plant in 1985. The technology has been fully absorbed by the company. The companys products are marketed under the brand name Bambino.The companys new expansion includes setting up a 14,400-tpa fully automated pasta line along with utilities and other services at Gurgaon, Haryana. It is also setting up another flour mill with a capacity of 100 tpd. In 1997-98, Bambino Food Industries Ltd has been amalgamated with the company as per the scheme of amalgamation.In 1998-99, it increased the installed capacity of wheat and pasta products to 1,88,190 MT.During the period 2010-11, the Company launched Healthy Instant Pasta. In line with the companys strategy to expand its market share, it added additional pasta plant capacity of 4800 MT per annum, which was commissioned on August 05, 2011.