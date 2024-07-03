iifl-logo-icon 1
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Share Price

360
(-2.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:52:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open363
  • Day's High371.95
  • 52 Wk High467.55
  • Prev. Close370.1
  • Day's Low354
  • 52 Wk Low 290
  • Turnover (lac)1.24
  • P/E29.66
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value125.21
  • EPS12.48
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)288.36
  • Div. Yield0.43
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

FMCG

Open

363

Prev. Close

370.1

Turnover(Lac.)

1.24

Day's High

371.95

Day's Low

354

52 Week's High

467.55

52 Week's Low

290

Book Value

125.21

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

288.36

P/E

29.66

EPS

12.48

Divi. Yield

0.43

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Corporate Action

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

25 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Nov, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.6

Record Date: 19 Dec, 2024

arrow

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:05 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.96%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

8.01

8.01

8.01

8.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

85.24

75.59

67.66

60.08

Net Worth

93.25

83.6

75.67

68.09

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

278.59

247.91

168.67

207.86

yoy growth (%)

12.37

46.97

-18.85

-22.92

Raw materials

-194.67

-167.19

-105.82

-129.79

As % of sales

69.87

67.43

62.74

62.44

Employee costs

-29.34

-28.21

-18.04

-20.41

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.23

11.38

5.91

5.39

Depreciation

-2.93

-2.85

-2.84

-2.74

Tax paid

-3.61

-3.06

-2.08

-1.66

Working capital

-8.9

1.72

18.47

-6.41

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.37

46.97

-18.85

-22.92

Op profit growth

24.18

10.58

-12.07

-28.77

EBIT growth

15.23

49.8

-15.05

-33.14

Net profit growth

3.63

116.92

2.92

-41.94

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Hindustan Unilever Ltd

HINDUNILVR

2,405.5

55.645,65,194.182,6121.7515,319214.84

Varun Beverages Ltd

VBL

652.3

98.832,20,575.9492.340.153,086.8447.46

Nestle India Ltd

NESTLEIND

2,232.55

67.782,15,252.91986.361.445,074.7641.38

Britannia Industries Ltd

BRITANNIA

4,835.3

55.321,16,467.05514.411.524,391.88115.15

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd

GODREJCP

1,115.95

82.481,14,162.56392.541.342,277.785.89

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bambino Agro Industries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

S Venkataraman

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Lalitha Ramakrishna Gowda

Chairperson & M D

Myadam Shirisha

Independent Director

Ramchander Vyasabhattu

Director (Sales & Marketing)

Prabhnoor Singh Grewat

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Dinesh Vemula

Director (Sales)

Kothapalli Srinivasa Rao

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bambino Agro Industries Ltd

Summary

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd (formerly known as Jaya Food Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Andhra Pradesh in December, 1983 and became a public limited company in 1992. The Company was promoted by M Krishna Rao and his Business Associates.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling vermicelli, macaroni and other pasta products under the brand Bambino and has an installed capacity of 1,88,190 MT. The Company sells the products of its related companies engaged in the manufacture of pasta and instant mixes, spices, namkeens, sweet-meat masalas etc. The plant is located and operative at Bibinagar (Nalgonda district), Andhra Pradesh, which is 30 km away from Hyderabad. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 in Dec.93 to finance an expansion project to increase its capacity from 14,400 tpa to 16,740 tpa and to integrate backward by setting up a 30,000-tpa roller flour mill. The technology for pasta products was imported from Italy at the time of setting up the first plant in 1985. The technology has been fully absorbed by the company. The companys products are marketed under the brand name Bambino.The companys new expansion includes setting up a 14,400-tpa fully automated pasta line along with utilities and other services at Gurgaon, Haryana. It is also setting up another flour mill with a capacity of 100 tpd. In 1997-98, Bambino Food Industries Ltd has been amalgamated with the company as per the scheme of amalgamation.In 1998-99, it increased the
Company FAQs

What is the Bambino Agro Industries Ltd share price today?

The Bambino Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹360 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd is ₹288.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd is 29.66 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bambino Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd is ₹290 and ₹467.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd?

Bambino Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.61%, 3 Years at 8.85%, 1 Year at -11.90%, 6 Month at 0.52%, 3 Month at -4.03% and 1 Month at -2.48%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.96 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.04 %

