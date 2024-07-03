Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFMCG
Open₹363
Prev. Close₹370.1
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.24
Day's High₹371.95
Day's Low₹354
52 Week's High₹467.55
52 Week's Low₹290
Book Value₹125.21
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)288.36
P/E29.66
EPS12.48
Divi. Yield0.43
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.01
8.01
8.01
8.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.24
75.59
67.66
60.08
Net Worth
93.25
83.6
75.67
68.09
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
278.59
247.91
168.67
207.86
yoy growth (%)
12.37
46.97
-18.85
-22.92
Raw materials
-194.67
-167.19
-105.82
-129.79
As % of sales
69.87
67.43
62.74
62.44
Employee costs
-29.34
-28.21
-18.04
-20.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.23
11.38
5.91
5.39
Depreciation
-2.93
-2.85
-2.84
-2.74
Tax paid
-3.61
-3.06
-2.08
-1.66
Working capital
-8.9
1.72
18.47
-6.41
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.37
46.97
-18.85
-22.92
Op profit growth
24.18
10.58
-12.07
-28.77
EBIT growth
15.23
49.8
-15.05
-33.14
Net profit growth
3.63
116.92
2.92
-41.94
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Hindustan Unilever Ltd
HINDUNILVR
2,405.5
|55.64
|5,65,194.18
|2,612
|1.75
|15,319
|214.84
Varun Beverages Ltd
VBL
652.3
|98.83
|2,20,575.9
|492.34
|0.15
|3,086.84
|47.46
Nestle India Ltd
NESTLEIND
2,232.55
|67.78
|2,15,252.91
|986.36
|1.44
|5,074.76
|41.38
Britannia Industries Ltd
BRITANNIA
4,835.3
|55.32
|1,16,467.05
|514.41
|1.52
|4,391.88
|115.15
Godrej Consumer Products Ltd
GODREJCP
1,115.95
|82.48
|1,14,162.56
|392.54
|1.34
|2,277.7
|85.89
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
S Venkataraman
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Lalitha Ramakrishna Gowda
Chairperson & M D
Myadam Shirisha
Independent Director
Ramchander Vyasabhattu
Director (Sales & Marketing)
Prabhnoor Singh Grewat
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Dinesh Vemula
Director (Sales)
Kothapalli Srinivasa Rao
Reports by Bambino Agro Industries Ltd
Summary
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd (formerly known as Jaya Food Industries Ltd) was incorporated in Andhra Pradesh in December, 1983 and became a public limited company in 1992. The Company was promoted by M Krishna Rao and his Business Associates.The Company is engaged in manufacturing and selling vermicelli, macaroni and other pasta products under the brand Bambino and has an installed capacity of 1,88,190 MT. The Company sells the products of its related companies engaged in the manufacture of pasta and instant mixes, spices, namkeens, sweet-meat masalas etc. The plant is located and operative at Bibinagar (Nalgonda district), Andhra Pradesh, which is 30 km away from Hyderabad. The company came out with a public issue at a premium of Rs 30 in Dec.93 to finance an expansion project to increase its capacity from 14,400 tpa to 16,740 tpa and to integrate backward by setting up a 30,000-tpa roller flour mill. The technology for pasta products was imported from Italy at the time of setting up the first plant in 1985. The technology has been fully absorbed by the company. The companys products are marketed under the brand name Bambino.The companys new expansion includes setting up a 14,400-tpa fully automated pasta line along with utilities and other services at Gurgaon, Haryana. It is also setting up another flour mill with a capacity of 100 tpd. In 1997-98, Bambino Food Industries Ltd has been amalgamated with the company as per the scheme of amalgamation.In 1998-99, it increased the
Read More
The Bambino Agro Industries Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹360 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd is ₹288.36 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd is 29.66 and 2.96 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bambino Agro Industries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bambino Agro Industries Ltd is ₹290 and ₹467.55 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 26.61%, 3 Years at 8.85%, 1 Year at -11.90%, 6 Month at 0.52%, 3 Month at -4.03% and 1 Month at -2.48%.
