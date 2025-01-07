Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
278.59
247.91
168.67
207.86
yoy growth (%)
12.37
46.97
-18.85
-22.92
Raw materials
-194.67
-167.19
-105.82
-129.79
As % of sales
69.87
67.43
62.74
62.44
Employee costs
-29.34
-28.21
-18.04
-20.41
As % of sales
10.53
11.38
10.69
9.81
Other costs
-34.27
-36.15
-30.01
-40.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.3
14.58
17.79
19.65
Operating profit
20.29
16.34
14.78
16.81
OPM
7.28
6.59
8.76
8.08
Depreciation
-2.93
-2.85
-2.84
-2.74
Interest expense
-8.47
-6.59
-6.08
-8.73
Other income
3.34
4.48
0.05
0.05
Profit before tax
12.23
11.38
5.91
5.39
Taxes
-3.61
-3.06
-2.08
-1.66
Tax rate
-29.52
-26.91
-35.19
-30.92
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
8.62
8.31
3.83
3.72
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
8.62
8.31
3.83
3.72
yoy growth (%)
3.63
116.92
2.92
-41.94
NPM
3.09
3.35
2.27
1.79
