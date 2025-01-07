iifl-logo-icon 1
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

366.9
(2.21%)
Jan 7, 2025|01:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

278.59

247.91

168.67

207.86

yoy growth (%)

12.37

46.97

-18.85

-22.92

Raw materials

-194.67

-167.19

-105.82

-129.79

As % of sales

69.87

67.43

62.74

62.44

Employee costs

-29.34

-28.21

-18.04

-20.41

As % of sales

10.53

11.38

10.69

9.81

Other costs

-34.27

-36.15

-30.01

-40.84

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.3

14.58

17.79

19.65

Operating profit

20.29

16.34

14.78

16.81

OPM

7.28

6.59

8.76

8.08

Depreciation

-2.93

-2.85

-2.84

-2.74

Interest expense

-8.47

-6.59

-6.08

-8.73

Other income

3.34

4.48

0.05

0.05

Profit before tax

12.23

11.38

5.91

5.39

Taxes

-3.61

-3.06

-2.08

-1.66

Tax rate

-29.52

-26.91

-35.19

-30.92

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

8.62

8.31

3.83

3.72

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

8.62

8.31

3.83

3.72

yoy growth (%)

3.63

116.92

2.92

-41.94

NPM

3.09

3.35

2.27

1.79

