Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
8.01
8.01
8.01
8.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
85.24
75.59
67.66
60.08
Net Worth
93.25
83.6
75.67
68.09
Minority Interest
Debt
84.85
97.41
85.8
85.05
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.47
6.5
5.17
4.66
Total Liabilities
185.57
187.51
166.64
157.8
Fixed Assets
97.67
93.48
91.18
76.39
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.95
1.95
1.95
1.95
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
84.75
88.3
68.76
76.63
Inventories
80.95
76.42
72.04
72.64
Inventory Days
95.16
Sundry Debtors
12.98
13.41
10.93
8.44
Debtor Days
11.05
Other Current Assets
11.56
12.5
11.1
16.09
Sundry Creditors
-9.92
-3.1
-13.3
-7.4
Creditor Days
9.69
Other Current Liabilities
-10.82
-10.93
-12.01
-13.14
Cash
1.18
3.77
4.73
2.84
Total Assets
185.55
187.5
166.62
157.81
