Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

359.95
(-2.74%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Bambino Agro Ind FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

12.23

11.38

5.91

5.39

Depreciation

-2.93

-2.85

-2.84

-2.74

Tax paid

-3.61

-3.06

-2.08

-1.66

Working capital

-8.9

1.72

18.47

-6.41

Other operating items

Operating

-3.21

7.18

19.46

-5.42

Capital expenditure

1.39

7.19

1.84

3.05

Free cash flow

-1.82

14.37

21.31

-2.37

Equity raised

104.2

87

78.84

73.37

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

94.18

65.38

48.12

27.3

Dividends paid

0

0

1.28

1.28

Net in cash

196.56

166.75

149.56

99.57

