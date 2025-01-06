Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
12.23
11.38
5.91
5.39
Depreciation
-2.93
-2.85
-2.84
-2.74
Tax paid
-3.61
-3.06
-2.08
-1.66
Working capital
-8.9
1.72
18.47
-6.41
Other operating items
Operating
-3.21
7.18
19.46
-5.42
Capital expenditure
1.39
7.19
1.84
3.05
Free cash flow
-1.82
14.37
21.31
-2.37
Equity raised
104.2
87
78.84
73.37
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
94.18
65.38
48.12
27.3
Dividends paid
0
0
1.28
1.28
Net in cash
196.56
166.75
149.56
99.57
