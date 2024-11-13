Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 25 Nov 2024

Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 25th November 2024 for matters related to 41st Annual General Meeting & Book Closure etc, as per the disclosure letter enclosed herewith.

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Sep 2024 28 Sep 2024

Re-Appointment of Mr. Ramchander Vyasabhattu (DIN:03400005) as an Independent Director of the Company for Second term of Five (5) , Consecutive year, w.e.f 13 th February, 2025.

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 16 May 2024

BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. the Board of Directors at the meeting held today, i.e. 29th May, 2024, inter alia, approved audited financial results Quarter and FY ended 31st March 2024 and other matters as per attached disclosure and respective annexures. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024) disclosure under regulation 30 for re-appointment of director as per letter enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024