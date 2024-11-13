iifl-logo-icon 1
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd Board Meeting

354.95
(2.14%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:45:00 PM

Bambino Agro Ind CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Nov 202425 Nov 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on Monday, 25th November 2024 for matters related to 41st Annual General Meeting & Book Closure etc, as per the disclosure letter enclosed herewith.
Board Meeting13 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD. has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter-alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting27 Sep 202428 Sep 2024
Re-Appointment of Mr. Ramchander Vyasabhattu (DIN:03400005) as an Independent Director of the Company for Second term of Five (5) , Consecutive year, w.e.f 13 th February, 2025.
Board Meeting14 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Prior Intimation of the Board Meeting to consider Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. Outcome of Board meeting held on 14.08.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202416 May 2024
BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve take on record the Audited Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024 and to recommend final dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. the Board of Directors at the meeting held today, i.e. 29th May, 2024, inter alia, approved audited financial results Quarter and FY ended 31st March 2024 and other matters as per attached disclosure and respective annexures. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 29/05/2024) disclosure under regulation 30 for re-appointment of director as per letter enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20243 Feb 2024
BAMBINO AGRO INDUSTRIES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for the Quarter/Nine Months ended 31st December 2023. outcome of board meeting held on 14th February 2024, enclosed herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

