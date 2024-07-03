Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd Summary

Bangalore Fort Farms Limited (BFFL) was incorporated in 24 October 1966. The Company is principally engaged into Jute and Agro trading products in India. It has entered into exports of Jute bags and accessories after setting up a unit in Falta SEZ. It has also spread hands in the import and export of metal handicrafts etc along with raw jute and merchandise, import, export of metal handicrafts, merchandise etc.The Company is also engaged in procurement of different agro products such as fruits, vegetables and storing the same in the cold storage facilities for selling the same in the off season in different markets of West Bengal such as Sealdah, Asansol, Bardhaman etc.In 2015-16, the Company didnt carry out any manufacturing activities in the last couple of years. A new management took over the Company and they are embarking on a definite plan to start new line of business for the Company in agro based industries i.e. agro processing, exports and its storage.The Company came up with Preferential Issue of shares, which were further allotted on 8th December 2017. The proceeds of the issue were utilized for expansion of Business of the company.During the year 2019, the Company set up a manufacturing & export oriented unit at Falta Special Economic Zone and commenced its business and within a short span was able to achieve satisfactory growth in Sales through better utilisation of the installed capacity.