Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd Share Price

49.09
(-2.48%)
Jan 2, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open49.09
  • Day's High49.09
  • 52 Wk High71.63
  • Prev. Close50.34
  • Day's Low49.09
  • 52 Wk Low 21
  • Turnover (lac)0.29
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value16.15
  • EPS0.09
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)23.56
  • Div. Yield4.07
No Records Found

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd KEY RATIOS

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

29 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.2

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:49 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 33.24%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 33.24%

Non-Promoter- 0.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 66.74%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4.8

4.8

4.8

4.8

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

2.9

2.65

2.48

2.34

Net Worth

7.7

7.45

7.28

7.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.19

19.05

9.79

0.24

yoy growth (%)

5.95

94.49

3,967.31

-63.26

Raw materials

-17.69

-16.31

-9.01

-0.12

As % of sales

87.62

85.58

91.94

51.09

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.26

-0.11

-0.04

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.57

0.34

0

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.2

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.06

-0.07

0

Working capital

0.35

0.8

2.74

-0.06

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

5.95

94.49

3,967.31

-63.26

Op profit growth

-64.1

112.17

83,994.85

-97.81

EBIT growth

-31.94

184.19

84,166.46

-98

Net profit growth

-68.46

85.35

97,572.92

-98.63

No Record Found

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Mahendra Singh

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Aman Jain

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Naba Kumr Das

Independent Director

UMESH SINHA

Independent Director

MOUTUSHI SENGUPTA

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Archana Singh.

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd

Summary

Bangalore Fort Farms Limited (BFFL) was incorporated in 24 October 1966. The Company is principally engaged into Jute and Agro trading products in India. It has entered into exports of Jute bags and accessories after setting up a unit in Falta SEZ. It has also spread hands in the import and export of metal handicrafts etc along with raw jute and merchandise, import, export of metal handicrafts, merchandise etc.The Company is also engaged in procurement of different agro products such as fruits, vegetables and storing the same in the cold storage facilities for selling the same in the off season in different markets of West Bengal such as Sealdah, Asansol, Bardhaman etc.In 2015-16, the Company didnt carry out any manufacturing activities in the last couple of years. A new management took over the Company and they are embarking on a definite plan to start new line of business for the Company in agro based industries i.e. agro processing, exports and its storage.The Company came up with Preferential Issue of shares, which were further allotted on 8th December 2017. The proceeds of the issue were utilized for expansion of Business of the company.During the year 2019, the Company set up a manufacturing & export oriented unit at Falta Special Economic Zone and commenced its business and within a short span was able to achieve satisfactory growth in Sales through better utilisation of the installed capacity.
Company FAQs

What is the Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd share price today?

The Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.09 today.

What is the Market Cap of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd is ₹23.56 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd is 0 and 3.04 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd is ₹21 and ₹71.63 as of 02 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd?

Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.22%, 3 Years at 48.90%, 1 Year at 128.33%, 6 Month at 2.27%, 3 Month at -19.26% and 1 Month at 4.29%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 33.25 %
Institutions - 0.01 %
Public - 66.75 %

