Open₹49.09
Prev. Close₹50.34
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.29
Day's High₹49.09
Day's Low₹49.09
52 Week's High₹71.63
52 Week's Low₹21
Book Value₹16.15
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)23.56
P/E0
EPS0.09
Divi. Yield4.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4.8
4.8
4.8
4.8
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
2.9
2.65
2.48
2.34
Net Worth
7.7
7.45
7.28
7.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.19
19.05
9.79
0.24
yoy growth (%)
5.95
94.49
3,967.31
-63.26
Raw materials
-17.69
-16.31
-9.01
-0.12
As % of sales
87.62
85.58
91.94
51.09
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.26
-0.11
-0.04
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.57
0.34
0
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.2
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.06
-0.07
0
Working capital
0.35
0.8
2.74
-0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
5.95
94.49
3,967.31
-63.26
Op profit growth
-64.1
112.17
83,994.85
-97.81
EBIT growth
-31.94
184.19
84,166.46
-98
Net profit growth
-68.46
85.35
97,572.92
-98.63
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Mahendra Singh
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Aman Jain
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Naba Kumr Das
Independent Director
UMESH SINHA
Independent Director
MOUTUSHI SENGUPTA
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Archana Singh.
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd
Summary
Bangalore Fort Farms Limited (BFFL) was incorporated in 24 October 1966. The Company is principally engaged into Jute and Agro trading products in India. It has entered into exports of Jute bags and accessories after setting up a unit in Falta SEZ. It has also spread hands in the import and export of metal handicrafts etc along with raw jute and merchandise, import, export of metal handicrafts, merchandise etc.The Company is also engaged in procurement of different agro products such as fruits, vegetables and storing the same in the cold storage facilities for selling the same in the off season in different markets of West Bengal such as Sealdah, Asansol, Bardhaman etc.In 2015-16, the Company didnt carry out any manufacturing activities in the last couple of years. A new management took over the Company and they are embarking on a definite plan to start new line of business for the Company in agro based industries i.e. agro processing, exports and its storage.The Company came up with Preferential Issue of shares, which were further allotted on 8th December 2017. The proceeds of the issue were utilized for expansion of Business of the company.During the year 2019, the Company set up a manufacturing & export oriented unit at Falta Special Economic Zone and commenced its business and within a short span was able to achieve satisfactory growth in Sales through better utilisation of the installed capacity.
The Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹49.09 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd is ₹23.56 Cr. as of 02 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd is 0 and 3.04 as of 02 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd is ₹21 and ₹71.63 as of 02 Jan ‘25
Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 24.22%, 3 Years at 48.90%, 1 Year at 128.33%, 6 Month at 2.27%, 3 Month at -19.26% and 1 Month at 4.29%.
