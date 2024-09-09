The 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held at 16A, Brabourne Road, 6th Floor, Kolkata- 700001 and through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 02.30 p.m. Enclosed is the revised intimation U/r 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for revision in the book closure dates from earlier mentioned in the Intimation Letter dated 09.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024)