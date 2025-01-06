iifl-logo-icon 1
Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

47.87
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

20.19

19.05

9.79

0.24

yoy growth (%)

5.95

94.49

3,967.31

-63.26

Raw materials

-17.69

-16.31

-9.01

-0.12

As % of sales

87.62

85.58

91.94

51.09

Employee costs

-0.09

-0.26

-0.11

-0.04

As % of sales

0.48

1.37

1.19

20.23

Other costs

-2.13

-1.75

-0.32

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

10.58

9.2

3.33

28.5

Operating profit

0.26

0.73

0.34

0

OPM

1.3

3.83

3.51

0.17

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.2

-0.02

0

Interest expense

-0.34

-0.4

0

0

Other income

0.53

0.45

0.02

0

Profit before tax

0.31

0.57

0.34

0

Taxes

-0.15

-0.06

-0.07

0

Tax rate

-49.88

-11.44

-20.84

-31.7

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.15

0.5

0.27

0

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.15

0.5

0.27

0

yoy growth (%)

-68.46

85.35

97,572.92

-98.63

NPM

0.79

2.65

2.79

0.11

