Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
20.19
19.05
9.79
0.24
yoy growth (%)
5.95
94.49
3,967.31
-63.26
Raw materials
-17.69
-16.31
-9.01
-0.12
As % of sales
87.62
85.58
91.94
51.09
Employee costs
-0.09
-0.26
-0.11
-0.04
As % of sales
0.48
1.37
1.19
20.23
Other costs
-2.13
-1.75
-0.32
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
10.58
9.2
3.33
28.5
Operating profit
0.26
0.73
0.34
0
OPM
1.3
3.83
3.51
0.17
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.2
-0.02
0
Interest expense
-0.34
-0.4
0
0
Other income
0.53
0.45
0.02
0
Profit before tax
0.31
0.57
0.34
0
Taxes
-0.15
-0.06
-0.07
0
Tax rate
-49.88
-11.44
-20.84
-31.7
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
0.15
0.5
0.27
0
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
0.15
0.5
0.27
0
yoy growth (%)
-68.46
85.35
97,572.92
-98.63
NPM
0.79
2.65
2.79
0.11
