Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0.31
0.57
0.34
0
Depreciation
-0.12
-0.2
-0.02
0
Tax paid
-0.15
-0.06
-0.07
0
Working capital
0.35
0.8
2.74
-0.06
Other operating items
Operating
0.39
1.1
2.98
-0.05
Capital expenditure
1.2
1.26
0.46
0
Free cash flow
1.59
2.36
3.44
-0.05
Equity raised
4.43
2.84
3.46
0.88
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
1.01
3.05
0.7
0.36
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
7.03
8.25
7.61
1.19
