Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd Cash Flow Statement

47.87
(-2.49%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Bangalore Fort Farms Ltd

Bangalore Fort FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0.31

0.57

0.34

0

Depreciation

-0.12

-0.2

-0.02

0

Tax paid

-0.15

-0.06

-0.07

0

Working capital

0.35

0.8

2.74

-0.06

Other operating items

Operating

0.39

1.1

2.98

-0.05

Capital expenditure

1.2

1.26

0.46

0

Free cash flow

1.59

2.36

3.44

-0.05

Equity raised

4.43

2.84

3.46

0.88

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

1.01

3.05

0.7

0.36

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

7.03

8.25

7.61

1.19

No Record Found

