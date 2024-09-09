|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|30 Sep 2024
|9 Sep 2024
|The 57th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company is scheduled to be held at 16A, Brabourne Road, 6th Floor, Kolkata- 700001 and through Video Conferencing (VC) and Other Audio Visual Means (OAVM) on Monday, 30th September 2024 at 02.30 p.m. Enclosed is the revised intimation U/r 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, for revision in the book closure dates from earlier mentioned in the Intimation Letter dated 09.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 19.09.2024) With reference to the captioned subject, please find enclosed herewith summary of proceedings of 57th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 30th September, 2024. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024) Disclosure fo Voting Results along with the Scrutinizers Report of the 57th Annual General Meeting of the company held on 30th September, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/10/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.