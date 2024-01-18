|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|29 May 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|23 Sep 2024
|0.2
|2
|Final
|Please be informed that the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 29th May, 2024, inter-alia as annexed with this disclosure Recommended the Final Dividend for FY 2023-24 of Rs. 0.20 per equity share, subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting of the Company.
